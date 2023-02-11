AlphaTauri debuts their look for the 2023 F1 season in New York City

AlphaTauri became the latest Formula 1 team to reveal their livery for the 2023 F1 season on Saturday, giving the racing world a look at their AT04. The unveiling came in New York City, during Fashion Week, and coincided with the Alpha Tauri clothing line’s Fashion Week show, which also took place on Saturday.

Their design features a white nose, with a matte-blue finish, along with the distinctive blue-and-white Red Bull logo:

take it in from all angles, the new AT04 has arrived! pic.twitter.com/Dw1eC0lueH — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 11, 2023

AlphaTauri is the sister team to Red Bull Racing.

The most notable feature of the 2023 design is the prominence of red in the design, from the wheels to the safety halo, as well as the rear wing:

The red helps to highlight PKN Orlen, the team’s new Principal Partner.

Just like Red Bull, AlphaTauri unveiled their design for the 2023 season in New York City. In a statement provided to the media, including SB Nation, Team Principal Franz Tost discussed the push into the United States market: “As we know, Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years. So, it’s extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I’m pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience. Likewise, I think it’s great that AlphaTauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they’ll sell their clothing here in America.”

The F1 team teased their new look earlier in the month, sharing a sneak peek of their wheel plates for the 2023 campaign on social media:

AlphaTauri became the fifth team to showcase their livery for the 2023 F1 season, following Haas, Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, and Williams. The rest of the field will share their vision for the upcoming season this week, with McLaren and Aston Martin on Monday, Ferrari on Tuesday — Valentine’s Day, how appropriate — Mercedes on Wednesday, and Alpine on Thursday.