Andy Reid says he could retire after 2023 Super Bowl

A major new storyline has developed in the hours before Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid could be pacing the field Sunday for the final time. Reid told Jay Glazer of FOX on Sunday morning that will will consider retirement. Glazer reported that Reid didn’t say no when asked if could retire. Reid will turn 65 next month.

FOX: #Chiefs Andy Reid didn't rule out retiring after Super Bowl LVII, per @JayGlazer



"I'll have a decision I'll need to make." pic.twitter.com/TilywCMSK5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

“I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision to make after this game,” Reid told Glazer.

Perhaps Reid will make his decision whether to continue coaching or not based on if the Chiefs win Sunday. Reid and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl three years ago. This will be his fourth Super Bowl as a head coach, including one with the Eagles.

Reid’s future has not been in question until this news. It would be stunning if Reid walks away, win or lose, with Chiefs’ MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes being just 27 years old and entering his prime.

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

If Reid does walk, the Chiefs’ job will instantly become the most sought-after job in recent NFL memory. Offensive coordinator Eric Biemiemy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would both likely be strong in-house candidates if Reid walks away.

Reid has been an NFL head coach for 24 seasons. He coached Philadelphia for 14 seasons and he has coached Kansas City for 10 seasons. Reid is 247-138-1 in the regular season and is 21-16 in the postseason.

Reid is likely headed to the Pro Football hall of Fame. Perhaps his road to Canton will begin sooner than expected.