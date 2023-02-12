Super Bowl 2023: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their seven inactive players for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among them.

He was recently reinstated from injured reserve, but he practiced this week. Sunday, though, he is a healthy scratch and the Chiefs’ most notable inactive player in the Super Bowl. Kansas City had no players on their final injury report Friday, thus all seven inactive players were coaches’ decisions.

The other six Kansas City inactive players are: quarterback Shane Buechele, tight end Blake Bell, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Reiter, tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive end Malik Herring, Bell is somewhat of a noteworthy inactive as well. He played in the Chiefs’ divisional round playoff win over Jacksonville.

Here are our inactives for #SBLVII:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since getting injured Nov. 20. He finished the season with 302 rushing yards on 71 carries and has seen seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco become the Chiefs’ primary tailback. Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick out of LSU in 2020.