 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Super Bowl 2023: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a surprise healthy scratch for Chiefs in 2023 Super Bowl.

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice
Clyde Edwards-Helaire in practice this week
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their seven inactive players for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is among them.

He was recently reinstated from injured reserve, but he practiced this week. Sunday, though, he is a healthy scratch and the Chiefs’ most notable inactive player in the Super Bowl. Kansas City had no players on their final injury report Friday, thus all seven inactive players were coaches’ decisions.

The other six Kansas City inactive players are: quarterback Shane Buechele, tight end Blake Bell, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Reiter, tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive end Malik Herring, Bell is somewhat of a noteworthy inactive as well. He played in the Chiefs’ divisional round playoff win over Jacksonville.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since getting injured Nov. 20. He finished the season with 302 rushing yards on 71 carries and has seen seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco become the Chiefs’ primary tailback. Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick out of LSU in 2020.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...