Serena Williams dominated Super Bowl commercials just like she did tennis

Serena Williams was everywhere at the Super Bowl with two premier ads in the first quarter of the big game.

The first came early in the game for Remy Martin cognac, where Serena recited one of the most famous football speeches in movie history.

In case you haven’t seen it in a while, this was Al Pacino’s key speech from Any Given Sunday when he tried to pull the fractured team back together at halftime.

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

Then, just a few commercial breaks later, Serena was back — this time for Michelob Ultra in another movie homage.

This one is a little more obvious. I’m a sucker for Caddyshack, and having her team up with Brian Cox of Succession for this was great. I also love that they managed to get back Danny Noonan to be Serena’s caddy.

It’s the first time I can recall anyone having two different Super Bowl commercials for two different brands. Heck, they’re even both in the alcohol space which makes this even wilder.