Jalen Hurts gifted the Chiefs one of the easiest TDs in Super Bowl history

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a strong start to the Super Bowl, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another, but he also had the game’s first turnover under wild circumstances.

With the Eagles leading 14-7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts took off on a third-and-6 quarterback draw. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in front of him, and Hurts just dropped the ball. Bolton never stripped it out, it was just dropped! The unforced fumble was picked up by Bolton for the scoop and score to tie the game up at 14-14.

It’s very much worth noting that just moments prior, Hurts was going to run the virtually unstoppable sneak on third and 1. However, a false start pushed the Eagles back five yards, and it cost them dearly. Hurts has taken tremendous care of the ball all season, but that was a bizarre fumble and the Chiefs were able to capitalize.

This is the first fumble return touchdown in the Super Bowl since the Denver Broncos’ Malik Jackson recovered a Cam Newton fumble in the end zone in Super Bowl 50.