The playing surface at the 2023 Super Bowl is basically a big Slip ‘N Slide

The NFL spent two years preparing this playing surface in State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl, and it stinks.

By Mookie Alexander
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Super Bowl 57 has been as electrifying as advertised, with the Philadelphia Eagles entering halftime with a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. One thing that has been hard to ignore is the frequency in which the players have had a hard time keeping their footing on the grass field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The new playing surface was installed two weeks ago, and so far the results are not impressive.

Throughout the half, players on both sides were slipping and either nearly falling or actually falling. Fans on social media have taken note of the substandard surface.

Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli noted that the heavy painting of the field may be the main culprit for the Super Bowl slip-and-slide.

One of the key moments in the opening half was Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s missed 42-yard field goal, which hit the left upright and doinked wide with the score tied at 7-7. While no slow motion replay was shown on the FOX broadcast, it looked as if Butker’s plant leg might have slipped on the painted Super Bowl logo as he made his kick.

It hasn’t been any easier for the Eagles. Kicker Jake Elliott slipped on a kickoff in the second half.

The NFL’s grandest stage has a field that’s not ready for primetime. It’s worth noting that next year’s Super Bowl is in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, which also uses a grass surface. Hopefully the investment has a much better result than what we’re seeing today.

