Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB misses no time after ankle issue in Super Bowl

Update 2023/02/12: Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB misses no time in Super Bowl 57 despite ankle issue

Despite suffering an ankle injury in the late second quarter of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not miss any playing time. In fact, the 27-year-old promptly led his team to a touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter.

Mahomes dropped back to pass four times during the 10-play, 75-yard series, and even gained 14 yards on a scramble. The Chiefs’ score — a 1-yard Isiah Pacheco run — brought the team within three points of the Eagles; it is now down 24-21.

Original story 2023/02/12: Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB hurts ankle again in Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who already suffered a high ankle sprain earlier in the playoffs, got hurt again in Super Bowl LVII.

The injury happened on a scramble play in the second quarter, when the league MVP tried to advance the ball with his legs following a low snap. While Mahomes did manage to gain 9 yards, it was not enough to move the chains on 3rd-and-15.

To make matters worse, the tackle from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards put further stress on Mahomes’ previously injured right ankle.

Mahomes limped off the field under obvious pain, but did remain on the sideline after being checked out by the Kansas City training staff. No injury status has been announced by the team as of yet.

The 27-year-old originally hurt his right ankle in the Chiefs’ divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he was forced to miss some time in that contest and visibly limited after his return to action, he led his team to a victory. One week later, Mahomes and company punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a win in the AFC Championship Game over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In case Mahomes is forced to miss time because of the issue, the Chiefs would turn to veteran backup Chad Henne. But even if he does return to the game after intermission — Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half — his ankle will be worth keeping a close eye on.

The Chiefs headed into the locker room at the half down 24-14.