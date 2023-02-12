Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was AWESOME

Ladies and gentlemen ... Rihanna.

I am going to be honest with you all and say that I have never reviewed a Super Bowl halftime show before and you know what? I am never going to do it again after this. Rihanna is the right one to walk off on in my opinion.

Aside from the fact that I am a Dallas Cowboys fan and the Philadelphia Eagles held a 10-point lead while Rihanna was dominating in every fashion, this halftime show absolutely ruled. Rihanna brought ALL of the hits to the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Set List

B**ch Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In the World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

The main thing about this lineup is that Rihanna gave the people what they wanted: the hits.

The entire goal of a Super Bowl halftime show should be for people to go “I know that song!” at every turn and that was literally 100 percent of this performance from top to bottom.

The Barbadian singer, who is the second-bestselling female singer of all time, also brought elegant drama flying high above the field on a platform that had everyone watching worrying for her safety.

With enough backup dancers in puffy white costumes to fill an NFL roster, Rihanna exuded her power as she owned the stage in a blood red jumpsuit. While Super Bowl halftime performers are renown for bringing on guest performers, the nine-time Grammy winner didn’t need any assistance in pulling off what many are already calling the best show ever.

Her red-hot performance was so lit, that it literally set the Arizona sky on fire above State Farm Stadium (that may have been fireworks, but we’re pretty sure that was all Rihanna).

Let this be a lesson to any future Super Bowl performer. The formula is simple.

Sing all of the songs that people love. And also, be Rihanna. That doesn’t hurt.