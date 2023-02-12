Dallas Goedert’s catch was the Super Bowl’s most confusing call

America’s favorite game is not the Super Bowl.

No, America’s favorite game is “was that a catch?”

Super Bowl LVII has provided a few different opportunities for fans to participate in that game. In the first half, a long connection from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith was initially ruled a completion, but upon review the call was overturned.

In the second half of Super Bowl LVII, the question of whether an Eagles receiver had secured the football and completed the catch came into full view yet again. On this 3rd and 14 play, Hurts looks for tight end Dallas Goedert along the right sideline.

You make the call:

In case you need them, here are some replay angles to aid your effort:

There is no way you can say this was 100% not a catch, so I’m 100% sure that the officials will overturn it anyways. pic.twitter.com/EvmYk1ev42 — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) February 13, 2023

And another view for you:

pic.twitter.com/jGtpAlNMf9 — Man Bear Pig is Real dot Com (@MBPisReal) February 13, 2023

Philadelphia raced to the line of scrimmage to snap the football, after the play was ruled a completion on the field. However, the officials blew the play dead, because the play ended on the sidelines. By rule, Kansas City needed to have time to match any substitutions from the Eagles.

That gave Kansas City time to throw the challenge flag.

However, the call stood and the Eagles had the ball on Kansas City’s 30-yard line. The Eagles’ drive would eventually stall, and Philadelphia was forced to settle for a field goal.

Perhaps more importantly, the lost challenge cost Andy Reid and the Chiefs a timeout. In this game, that might loom large in the end.