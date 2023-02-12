Rihanna was pregnant during her amazing Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna’s halftime show was one for the history books, and yes — answering every question asked at your Super Bowl party: She was pregnant.

Representatives for the singer confirmed to Rolling Stone on Sunday night that Rihanna is indeed pregnant, meaning that she absolutely slayed a performance of her biggest hits over the last 20 years, in front of over 100 million people, and was carrying the whole time.

“while she didn’t have any surprise guests singing along with her, she did have a special guest by way of a new baby on the way as she proudly showed off her baby bump as she performed. Reps for Rihanna confirmed to Rolling Stone that the singer is pregnant.”

Sure, part of it was definitely about noticing Rihanna had a baby bump — but also how she was moving on stage. Throughout the performance it was clear she was being more careful with her movements, and not dancing with as much gusto as we’re accustomed to seeing from the singer.

This just makes an iconic performance even better. It was easily in the Top 5 all time, and this cements it even further.