Kadarius Toney’s record-breaking punt return set the Chiefs up for a critical Super Bowl touchdown

When the Kansas City Chiefs acquired former first-round selection Kadarius Toney prior to this season’s trading deadline, Chiefs fans hoped that the former New York Giants wide receiver could deliver a spark at some point this season.

He saved his biggest spark for the NFL’s biggest stage.

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs held a 28-27 lead, and their defense forced the Eagles to bring on punter Arryn Siposs for just the second time all game. Toney lined up deep for the Chiefs, and when Siposs sent a line-drive punt his way, the shifty receiver settled under it, and then changed directions, as well as the course of Super Bowl LVII:

KADARIUS TONEY TAKES IT DOWN TO THE 5 YARD LINE.



THIS GAME.



The 65-yard return set the Chiefs up with a 1st and goal, and went into the record books as the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. That broke the previous record held by Jordan Norwood of the Denver Broncos, who ripped off a 61-yard punt return for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

Multiple Philadelphia coverage players had a shot at Toney, who was able to reverse course and get out ouf this situation, picking up his blockers on the other side of the field:

Kansas City capitalized on the incredible field position, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore on a short touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a 35-27 lead.

It is notable that this is the first game back for Siposs since suffering an injury on one of the smoothest plays you will ever see from a punter.

But this was the kind of moment Chiefs fans were dreaming of when that trade was finalized back in the fall.