McLaren shares their design for the 2023 F1 season

McLaren became the latest Formula 1 team to reveal their livery for the 2023 F1 season on Monday, giving the racing world a look at their MCL60.

Before the livery was unveiled, however, the team acknowledged four huge members of McLaren F1 Racing. They first introduced the youngest driver lineup on the F1 grid this season, with Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri. Norris, 23, is entering his fifth season in F1 while Piastri, just 21, is one of the rookies racing full time this season.

Both drivers outlined how they are looking ahead to their home races this season — Norris at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix, Piastri in Melbourne in the Australian Grand Prix — as well as the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix near the end of the season.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and new Team Principal Andrea Stella also addressed the crowd at the unveiling. Brown talked about how the team would be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of McLaren Racing, while looking to create some new history on the track. He also spoke about the future looking “strong” for McLaren, as they continue to roll out technological advancements. For their incoming Team Principal, conttinued improvement is the goal for 2023. Stella outlined how for McLaren, the “biggest challenge is to keep improving as a team, as we keep moving to the front of the grid.”

Then, after a highlight video illustrating the team’s rich F1 history, it was time to pull back the cover and show off the look for the MCL60, which acknowledges the 60th Anniversary of McLaren Racing:

Special year. Special car.

The distinctive “papaya orange” is there, but also black, which has become something of a theme this season. Other teams such as Haas, Alfa Romeo, and Red Bull have made black a part of their livery for the upcoming year. The Google Chrome wheels are back for the 2023 season.

In this side-by-side look shared by F1, you can see the differences between last year’s design and this season’s, as McLaren leans into the black more this year:

The team streamed the event live on YouTube, which you can watch in its entirety here:

McLaren is now the sixth team to showcase their livery for the 2023 F1 season, following Haas, Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, and Williams. The rest of the field will share their vision for the upcoming season this week, with Aston Martin later on Monday, Ferrari on Tuesday — Valentine’s Day, how appropriate — Mercedes on Wednesday, and Alpine on Thursday.