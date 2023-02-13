Aston Martin unveils their AMR23 for the 2023 F1 campaign

Aston Martin became the latest Formula 1 team to reveal their livery — and race car — for the 2023 F1 season on Monday, giving the racing world a look at their designs for the upcoming year on the grid.

At an live event from their new “state of the art” facility alongside Silverstone, Aston Martin pulled back the cover on their AMR23, their latest car for the 2023 F1 campaign. Viewers also hear from Team Owner and Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll, Team Principal Mike Krack, and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Alonso joins the team this season from Alpine.

The team showed off their AMR23, complete with their well-known “British Racing Green” as the main colors, but a lot of black bare carbon fiber, like we have seen from other teams such as McLaren, who unveiled their livery earlier in the day:

Team Owner and Chief Executive Lawrence Stroll talked about how their new facility is part of their long-term vision for the team, and their ability to compete in F1:

“This year’s move into our new state-of-the-art factory is more than just a serious statement of intent: it will considerably strengthen and empower every single individual in this organisation, helping us to deliver on our ambition to narrow the gap to the front of the grid and, in time, become genuine championship frontrunners. In the past year, we have demonstrated the determination and belief needed to move forward and we have constructed a brand-new car to match our vision and ambition.”

However, the elder Stroll did note that it will take “time” for the vision to come together, and another trait which, he admitted, he sometimes lacks.

Patience.

For the veteran Alonso, seeing the actual car — and not a show model like other teams have unveiled this season — was a huge moment. “Today, we see the full size – the real car,” Alonso said at the event. “I think the fans will appreciate as well that we launched the real car. It is sometimes disappointing to see just a show car just with different stickers.”

The veteran also shared his thoughts on the ambitions for Aston Martin:

“I have always said that I could see the ambition that shines bright at AMF1. And, as we launch the car in this brand-new factory, I think everyone can now see the scale of the ambition and determination at the heart of this organisation. Just as important is the car – and the AMR23 looks incredibly neatly packaged and highly efficient. I was pleasantly surprised when I sampled last year’s car for the very first time, and I think there is plenty of performance we can unlock together. I can’t wait to get started.”

According to the team’s new Technical Director Dan Fallows, the AMR23 contains a number of significant improvements over last year’s model. “AMR23 is a significant development of the car we refined in the latter half of 2022 – and we have improved it in every critical area. It optimises the solutions we felt would offer us the most performance, and it embodies the joint vision we have embraced and have built together over the recent months.”

Aston Martin is now the sixth team to showcase their livery for the 2023 F1 season, following Haas, Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Williams, and McLaren, who unveiled their livery earlier in the day. The rest of the field will share their vision for the upcoming season this week, with Ferrari on Tuesday — Valentine’s Day, how appropriate — Mercedes on Wednesday, and Alpine on Thursday.