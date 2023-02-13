Philadelphia has almost no Monday buses after the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl hangover is real.

I do not know about you, dear reader, but as someone who did not have a dog in the fight last night, this Monday morning has hit me like a truck. I managed maybe three hours of sleep, and even those hours were interrupted by a pair of cats who I think were trying to tell me something about holding penalties.

I vaguely remember walking both of my children to their respective bus stops for school this morning, and I also vaguely remember packing their lunches. Which means there is a non-zero chance one of them opens their lunch box in a few hours to find leftover wings made in the air fryer.

The air fryer is worth it for that alone, trust me.

But again, I did not have a dog in the fight. Philadelphia Eagles fans, however, certainly did. And there were probably more than a couple who did their best to put on a brave face this morning, get ready for work, and staggered out to catch the local bus on their way to start their Monday.

Only to find that their bus was not coming, due to system-wide “Operator Unavailability:”

Greetings! Please check our app or website as there are significant delays due to Operator unavailability. https://t.co/mfei8YgyYA pic.twitter.com/jhXg5hqOnO — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) February 13, 2023

That’s right. Currently 70 buses are experiencing significant delays due to drivers being unavailable. According to SEPTA’s bus schedule, they operate 156 bus lines, meaning nearly 50% of their buses were experiencing delays this morning.

That is a rough start to the week.

The Super Bowl hangover is real.