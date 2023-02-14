Aaron Rodgers is in the dark liking Kyrie Irving tweets

Aaron Rodgers is in the dark right now — or at least, we thought he was in the dark. Maybe he’s about to go in the dark. Perhaps we don’t know his “in the darkness” status right now. What we do know, however, is that he’s on Twitter liking the most eye-roll shit ever from Kyrie Irving.

If you want to see the full tweet in all it’s inane stupidity you can click here, but let’s break down the four-panel images and their faux intellectualism.

A group of faceless people lining up for “comforting lies” over “unpleasant truths.” This coming from Kyrie, who has bought into flat earth theory and routinely promotes lies he finds comforting.

A pen writing, being loaded with coins by another hand. Wow. People paying other people to write.

A lone pencil in a world of erasers. Only the pencil is brave enough to write something in a world where everyone else is taking things away. Wow. Deep.

A devil, with its tail taped to its back about to put on an angel costume. Really makes you think.

This is the stuff Aaron Rodgers is liking these days. Sure, it doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent on the Kyrie Kool-Aid, but it’s not a great look. Let’s see what else Aaron is liking these days.

Yeah, nope... I’m out. Have fun in the dark, Aaron.