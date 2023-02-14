JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls James Bradberry with custom Valentine

As thrilling as Super Bowl LVII was, it was not without controversy. The playing surface has received a lot of attention in the days following the game, as has a holding penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry called in the closing minutes. That penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a fresh set of downs deep in Eagles’ territory with under two minutes remaining, setting the stage for the game-winning field goal and the modest upset.

Following Super Bowl LVII, Bradberry admitted to holding Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. “It was a holding,” the cornerback admitted after the Eagles’ 38-35 loss. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Now Smith-Schuster is having a little fun on Valentine’s Day, at Bradberry’s expense:

Incredible.

Our only regret here at SB Nation is that this custom Valentine was not released earlier in the day. We could have included Smith-Schuster and Bradberry among our incredibly comprehensive list of sports couples.