Alpine BWT F1 Team rounds out the field with their design for the 2023 season

The 2023 F1 grid is now complete.

At least, in terms of what the cars will look like for all ten teams.

BWT Alpine F1 Team were the last to share their look for the 2023 season with the world, pulling the covers back on their A523 at a live event in London. The design for 2023 features the distinctive blue of Alpine, the pink for lead sponsor BWT, and in what is becoming a theme for the 2023 F1 season, spots of bare carbon fiber — black — mixed in:

After finishing in fourth place a season ago, Alpine is setting their sights higher for 2023. Fourth place is now the floor, according to Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer:

“This time of the year is often filled with both excitement and anticipation ahead of a new Formula 1 season. It was a fantastic feeling to reach our objectives in 2022 by finishing in a well-deserved fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship; a healthy and significant milestone on our 100-race plan as outlined by Laurent at the beginning of the season. We have just under 80 races left on this mission and I’m proud to lead the team on this journey. For 2023, the aim is simple: at a minimum, we must finish in fourth and in a much more convincing fashion. By that, it means, more finishes, more points and less unforced retirements. I have high expectations from everyone in the team – not least Esteban and Pierre – who will work collaboratively to deliver the best possible results for the team.”

Alpine’s new driver lineup of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly was on hand for the event as well. Ocon and Gasly grew up as childhood friends, from the same region of France, and are now reunited for the 2023 season. Their relationship has endured its shares of ups-and-downs, but the two are looking ahead to living up to Alpine’s high expectations for the upcoming season.

“I am very excited for the coming season with BWT Alpine F1 Team, my fourth year with the Enstone-Viry family,” said Ocon at the launch. “We showed some great progress in 2022 and everyone in France and the United Kingdom has been working hard on developing the car for 2023. I cannot wait to get the season underway to continue the upwards trajectory from last year, and I am looking forward to testing the car properly in the pre-season test. The livery looks fantastic – it really stands out – and I’m sure it’s going to look amazing on track. I have been working very hard over the winter to prepare for the start of the season, I feel like I’m in really good shape and, right now, I’m certainly ready to go racing again.”

Added Gasly:

“It’s fantastic to be officially unveiled as a BWT Alpine F1 Team Race Driver and I’m very much looking forward to this next stage of my career. I am eager to see the potential and capabilities of the A523 at pre-season testing and to continue getting more comfortable with the team. Experiencing the power of the A522 at the end of last season and seeing the developments the team is bringing for this year’s car has made me excited for what is to come with Alpine. It is great to see the dedication that everyone at Enstone and Viry applies to their daily jobs in consistently pushing forwards and I cannot wait to get started in helping the team to reach its objectives for the year.”

Matt Harman, the team’s Technical Director, addressed some of the differences between the A523 and last year’s model, the A522:

The A523 has certainly evolved in many aspects since its predecessor, the A522. We’ve made changes to both the front and rear suspension and we’ve unlocked some performance from the front wing and front flow structures that has allowed us to produce further performance into the diffuser, which has brought a slightly different rear suspension concept. We’ve adapted the heat rejection system in size and position to complement an enhanced bodywork concept building on last year’s great performance. At the rear of the car, we are improving efficiency from the rear wing and in particular the beam wing element, which is yielding high levels of efficiency gain.

With Alpine now having show the A523 to the world, every team has given F1 fans at least a glimpse of their vision for the 2023 season.

Now it is time to stop talking about liveries, and start talking about racing.