The XFL is back, and here’s what you need to know for 2023

Oh football, we missed you. We had to go almost an entire week without the sport to watch, and gosh it was difficult. Thankfully the XFL is back, in February, to start a new season. It’s a good time to look at the players in the league this year, the format for the season, and most importantly the ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS, the best name in sports.

The three month season starts this weekend with the same seven teams that competed in its last season, plus the addition of an eighth: The San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL last played in 2020, before it was suspended mid-season due to Covid, and eventually disbanded. The big difference between this latest iteration of the league and the past is that WWE chairman Vince McMahon is no longer involved. It’s now owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and a RedBird Capital, who purchased the league from McMahon for just $15M.

Who are the 2023 XFL teams?

North Division

DC Defenders

Seattle Sea Dragons

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS (which must always be written in caps)

Vegas Vipers

South Division

Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Who are the notable players for 2023?

The term “notable” is always a bit nebulous. From top to bottom the XFL is filled with former NFL players, and guys you probably know from college. The most famous football people associated with the league are in the coaching ranks, with Hines Ward (Brahmas), Rod Woodson (Vipers) and Wade Phillips (Roughnecks) being legitimate, legendary NFL folks making their way to the league.

Some of the best known players in the XFL this season are:

Josh Gordon, WR — Seattle Sea Dragons

Vic Beasley, LB — Las Vegas Vipers

A.J. McCarron, QB — ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Martavis Bryant, WR — Las Vegas Vipers

Paxton Lynch, QB — Orlando Guardians

When does the season start and how do I watch?

THIS SATURDAY! The first games begin on Saturday, February 16th at 3 p.m.

You can find the full season schedule here, but these are the matchups for opening weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades: 3p.m. ET on ABC

Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/FX

Sunday, Feb. 17

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS vs. San Antonio Brahmas: 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Can I bet on the XFL?

You better believe it. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering game lines and title futures.