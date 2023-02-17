Lewis Hamilton calls the W14 ‘comfortable’ following Silverstone shakedown

After unveiling their 2023 challenger for the F1 season, the W14, Mercedes took their car to the track for a shakedown at Silverstone.

Following the session, driver Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on Mercedes’ 2023 offering, saying he felt ‘comfortable’ in the W14.

Conditions were less than stellar for Mercedes’ Silverstone shakedown, as conditions were rather wet and raw. Still, both Hamilton and teammate George Russell were able to get a feel for the W14, before heading to Bahrain for preseason testing.

Russell said the W14 ran “smoothly.”

“It’s great to get on track with the W14. It was very cold and greasy out there today, but the car ran smoothly, and we completed all the laps we are permitted to do. We know pre-season testing in Bahrain will be the first real test of the car. Nevertheless, it looks great out on circuit and the feeling from within the car is so far, so good.”

For his part, Hamilton said the team came away with some useful “findings:”

“It has been great to get up and running with the W14. It is always a much-anticipated moment for everyone at the factory that has been working so hard; I’m incredibly grateful for all the effort that has gone in. The day has been smooth; we got through a good programme, and we’ve come away with some useful findings. I generally felt comfortable in the car and I’m excited to get going in Bahrain.”

As the shakedown came during a “filming day,” the team shared footage of their drivers on the track at Silverstone on social media following the session:

First look @LewisHamilton on track in the W14. pic.twitter.com/CjzhyVTbX1 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2023

That included a glimpse of Team Principal Toto Wolff getting as close as he can to the W14 on the track:

Like what you see, Boss… pic.twitter.com/2Fl6Z4PteF — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2023

Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin shared his thoughts on the W14, and the session, following its conclusion:

“We’ve had a solid start to the programme for W14. Conditions weren’t great for filming or running but we completed the permitted 100km without any issues, and both drivers have been able to give us a good assessment of their first impressions of the car. Bahrain will be very different to a cold, wet Silverstone but everything seems to be working well. Hopefully we can hit the ground running next week and maximise the three days of pre-season testing that we have.”

Up next for Mercedes is preseason testing at Bahrain. The team hopes to rebound after last season’s third-place finish in the Constructors’ Standings, when Mercedes struggled with aerodynamics — and porpoising — early in the season.