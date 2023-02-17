2023 F1 season: See each team’s livery for the new year

It is almost — almost — time to go racing.

Formula 1 is back next week, with all ten teams headed to Bahrain for pre-season testing. The 2023 F1 season looks to be the most ambitious yet, with 23 events on the calendar, matching the longest schedule in F1 history. 24 races were originally on the docket, however, the Chinese Grand Prix has been canceled, and F1 has opted not to find a replacement.

There are also three Grands Prix slated for the United States, the most in F1 history.

With the teams headed to Bahrain in a few days, each team has released their livery for the upcoming F1 campaign. Let’s take a look at each team’s design for the season ahead.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo unveiled their C43 on February 7, complete with a bit more bare carbon fiber, which as you will see is a recurring theme this year.

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri unveiled their livery on February 11 during a live event in New York City. The launch coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Here is a look at the AT04 livery, with perhaps the most striking element being the red for new sponsor PKN Orlen:

take it in from all angles, the new AT04 has arrived! pic.twitter.com/Dw1eC0lueH — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 11, 2023

Alpine

BWT Alpine was the final team to debut their look for the 2023 season, on February 16. They shared both their pink and blue livery, as well as their pink livery, which the team will use for the first three events of the season:

Aston Martin

Aston Martin shared their design earlier this week, and while their traditional “British racing green” is an element of the AMR23, so too are spots of bare carbon fiber:

Ferrari

Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to unveil Ferrari’s 2023 challenger, the SF-23:

Perhaps the most notable feature? The “Ferrari” on the rear wing:

That rear wing though ‍ pic.twitter.com/nT1IaMQSES — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 14, 2023

Haas

Haas went first this offseason, sharing their livery back on January 31. Their 2023 challenger, the VF-23, is highlighted by a fair amount of bare carbon fiber:

McLaren

McLaren shared their MCL60 with the world earlier this week. While their distinctive “papaya orange” is part of the livery, so too is a bit of bare carbon fiber:

Mercedes

Mercedes’s W14 E Performance, launched on February 15, is a return to black:

Back in black. Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE.



We're #AllInPerformance. pic.twitter.com/qKYiQiR6In — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 15, 2023

Red Bull

Red Bull, the defending Constructors’ Champions, unveiled their RB19 at a live event in New York City earlier this month:

Meet the #RB19 Our car for the 2023 #F1 season pic.twitter.com/ilCfMQMxW4 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 3, 2023

On that same date, Red Bull announced a partnership with Ford that will begin during the 2026 season. Here is a look at why that move made sense for both sides.

Williams

On February 6, Williams Racing shared their 2023 challenger with the world, complete with the Duracell airbox: