Watch nominees, vote for ‘Best Catch’ at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jefferson had the highlight reel of the season but what about the Pro Bowl Games?

By JaredMueller
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The first night of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games is in the books with the AFC leading the NFC 9-3 after victories in precisions passing, longest drive and lightning round (including a water balloon toss). The NFC’s lone victory came in dodgeball, the main event of the night.

Throughout the night, we saw the four competitors for the “Best Catch” competition of the Pro Bowl Games. In the contest, the NFL brought up former quarterbacks Jimmy Clausen and Matt Leinart to throw creative passes to four Pro Bowlers:

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at the Eiffel Tower

Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain on the zip line

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs relaxing in the pool

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown jumping into the pool

The fan vote will decide the winner using #BestCatch and the name of the player you thought had the best catch of the four. You can vote in our entirely separate and unscientific poll here:

Poll

What was the best catch in the Pro Bowl Games?

view results
  • 0%
    Justin Jefferson
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Patrick Surtain
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Stefon Diggs
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Amon-Ra St. Brown
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

The Pro Bowl Games finish up on Sunday with the best catch finale, gridiron gauntlet, move the chains, kick tac toe and the flag football game to close out the events.

