Lance Stroll to miss F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1 returns to the track this week, with pre-season testing slated to kick off on Thursday at Bahrain International Circuit. All ten teams will put their new cars through the paces over three days, in a final attempt to get everything right before the season kicks off the following week with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Aston Martin, however, will enter pre-season testing without one of their two top drivers.

The team announced on Monday morning that Lance Stroll suffered a minor training injury, and would not be able to participate in pre-season testing. In a statement, Stroll indicated that he suffered a bike injury while training, but expects to be back as quickly as possible:

“I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

Veteran F1 driver and former world champion Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin this offseason, after racing for Alpine a season ago.

Aston Martin has a pair of reserve drivers who can step into Stroll’s seat for pre-season testing. The team announced back in November that Stoffel Vandoorne, a former Formula E Champion, would join their roster as a reserve driver. Along with Vandoorne, the team can look to former Formula 2 Champion Felipe Drugovich, who joined Aston Martin’s development program last fall.