We need to talk about Fernando Alonso’s griddy

We have talked about the griddy a lot over the past few months here at SBNation.com.

A major focus of the discussion has been Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who earlier in the season celebrated with a griddy that was called “unseasoned” by Robert Griffin III, leading the tight end to promise that his griddy days were over. However, that was proven to be a lie, as the tight end brought it back after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the NFL playoffs.

We even saw an NHL griddy, as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman scored in overtime to cap off a comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and hit an on-ice griddy in celebration.

However, we now have what is likely the first Formula 1 griddy, and we need to talk about it. Before taking to the track for the first day of F1’s pre-season testing, veteran driver Fernando Alonso did ... this:

Things you never thought you would see in F1...



Fernando Alonso hitting the griddy



(via fernandoalonso/TT) pic.twitter.com/l5KHP4eYHX — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 23, 2023

The happiest person on the planet right now? It is probably Gesicki. It sounds like whoever is filming this comments that it looks like Alonso is doing the griddy on ice which, well, might be the perfect description.

Thankfully for Aston Martin, Alonso’s griddy skills do not translate to the track. Alonso shook off a rough morning for the team to post one of the better lap times during the first day of pre-season testing.

That griddy still needs some work, however.