How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul faces perhaps the toughest opponent of his career on Sunday when he squares off with Tommy Fury. The cruiserweight bout between the two has been years in the making. They were initially scheduled to fight back in December of 2021, but Fury suffered a rib injury which forced the bout to be rescheduled. A new date was set in August of 2022, but Fury was denied entry into the United States.

Sunday afternoon they will finally meet after nearly two years of jawing between the two, and here is how you can watch.

When: Sunday, February 25 (main card starts at 2:00 p.m., ET, with the Paul-Fury bout schedule for approximately 5:00 p.m. ET)

Where: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

TV/live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Paul -155, Fury +130

There has been discussion in recent days over whether this is really as tough of a challenge for Paul as is being let on. Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has an unblemished 8-0 record with 4 KOs, but his opponents have a combined record of 24-176-5.

Paul’s last fight came on October 29. On that night he took a unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Fury last fought on April 23, 2022, beating Daniel Bocianski (11-2) on “points” in a six-round fight. That bout came on the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight, which Fury won in a sixth-round TKO.

