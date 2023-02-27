Drake lost $400K betting on Jake Paul to KO Tommy Fury

Drake should just stop trying to pick sports at this point. The rapper loves nothing more than throwing his support behind a team or fighter, but this weekend it all backfired when he threw his money down on Jake Paul.

On the surface you might not think that this is terrible. Let’s just say that Paul’s fights have been a little questionable up to this point — leading anyone to have healthy skepticism about whether his opponents are giving it their all.

Just one problem with applying this logic to Tommy Fury: He’s Tommy-freaking-Fury. Even though the 23-year-old isn’t close to his half-brother Tyson, he’s still a professional boxer who has won real, actual boxing fights before. Compare to Paul, on the other hand, who has fought:

A YouTuber (AnEnsonGib)

A retired NBA player (Nate Robinson)

A 38-year-old retired MMA fighter with no boxing experience (Ben Askren)

A 40-year-old retired MMA fighter with no boxing experience (Tyron Woodley)

A 40-year-old retired MMA fighter with no boxing experience, again (Tyron Woodley)

A 47-year-old retired MMA fighter (Anderson Silva)

Then you have Fury, a young, promising fighter who carried an 8-0 record into the weekend with four knockouts under his belt. It’s one thing to think “Paul might eek this one out,” and another entirely to bet $400,000 on the idea Paul might actually knock out a real boxer.

Maybe losing that much money was just God’s Plan?