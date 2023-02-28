How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Pre-season testing is over and it is time to go racing for real. Formula 1 returns to the track this week, as the teams are in Bahrain for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the 2023 season.
This year is a critical season for the sport. It is the second year under the current aerodynamic regulations, so teams enter 2023 with a much better picture of how the regulations impact the cars on the track. In addition, with the cost-cap findings from a season ago, defending Constructors’ Champions Red Bull enter the year having seen their wind tunnel time reduced by 10% during the off-season.
Beyond those storylines, F1 continues its push into the United States with three races stateside this season, including the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.
It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.
How To Watch:
- Practice 1 - Friday March 3 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Practice 2 - Friday March 3 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- F1 Show: Bahrain - Friday March 3 - 12:00 p.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN
- Practice 3 - Saturday March 4 - 6:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Qualifying - Saturday March 4 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- F1: Ted’s Qualifying Notebook - Saturday March 4 - 11:45 a.m. ESPN3/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday March 5 - 8:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Race - Sunday March 5 - 9:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
- F1: Checkered Flag - Sunday March 5 - 12:00 p.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN
- ESPN Post-Race Show - Sunday March 5 - 12:00 p.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN
- F1: Ted’s Race Notebook - Sunday March 5 - 1:00 p.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN
- Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 5 - 10:30 p.m. - ESPNNews/WatchESPN
What to Watch:
Here are some of the major storylines heading into the first race of the season.
- Will Lance Stroll be behind the wheel for Aston Martin after his training injury?
- Is Red Bull as strong as they showed during pre-season testing?
- Is Aston Martin, and their 2023 challenger the AMR23, as strong as they showed last week?
- Has Mercedes solved their aerodynamic issues from 2022?
- Does Ferrari have a problem with tyre degradation?
- How will the three F1 rookies — Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries, and Oscar Piastri — fare in their debut campaigns?
- Is there reason for hope over at Haas?
- Will we see a true battle at the top this year in both the Drivers’ Championship, as well as the Constructors’ Championship?
DraftKings Sportsbook odds
2023 Bahrain GP odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|-120
|Charles Leclerc
|+275
|Lewis Hamilton
|+850
|Carlos Sainz
|+1000
|Sergio Perez
|+1200
|George Russell
|+1600
|Fernando Alonso
|+2200
|Lando Norris
|+15000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+20000
|Lance Stroll
|+25000
|Pierre Gasly
|+30000
|Oscar Piastri
|+30000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+30000
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|Felipe Drugovich
|+30000
|Nyck de Vries
|+50000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+80000
|Nico Hulkenberg
|+80000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+80000
|Alexander Albon
|+80000
|Logan Sargeant
|+90000
