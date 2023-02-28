The Braves have an Outkast bobblehead night and it’s awesome

“Throw your hands in the air

And wave ‘em like you just don’t care

And if you like fish and grits and all that pimp shit

Everybody let me hear you say, “Oh-yeah-yer””

The Atlanta Braves are hosting another bobblehead night at Truist Park, and this time the bobblehead is for the greatest rap group of all time, OutKast.

This was announced during their thread of bobblehead days they’re going to be having at the stadium. In addition to OutKast, the Braves are hosting an AJ Minter bobblehead night and a Ron Grant bobblehead night.

In previous years, the Braves have done bobbleheads for both players and other people who are associated with the Braves. Last year, they had the bobbleheads of the three pitchers who won the Cy Young in Atlanta, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz, a Ronald Acuna Jr. bobblehead and a bobblehead of “The Freeze”, a gameday event where he races a fan along the outfield.

This is by far the coolest bobblehead that they’ve done, however. Having OutKast members Big Boi and Andre 3000 in the car together of course, with the different eras of Braves jerseys on is super cool, and an awesome way to honor the Atlanta legends.

The Braves have to win this game, though. There’s no choice involved in this. The other team must simply be willing to take the dive because there’s no way that the Braves can lose on Outkast night.