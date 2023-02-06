The top 10 NFL free agents to watch in Super Bowl 57, ranked

The Super Bowl is for all of us.

Of course, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have the most at stake in Super Bowl 57, but the truth is, the final game of the NFL season is an opportunity for fans of the other 30 teams to daydream and plan for the looming offseason as there are several pending free agents playing on Super Bowl Sunday.

It was a long list with several candidates, but we whittled our list down our top 10 (there’s a lot of guys who wear green on this list!). Let’s take a look:

1. Javon Hargrave:

The Eagles’ interior defensive linemen is one of the best defensive free agents available. Hargrave will be 30 this year, but he is a disruptive force and one of the best inside pass-rushers in the game. He is a key to a nasty Philly front. He had 11 sacks in 2022 after registering 7.5 sacks in 2021. He’s going to get paid big somewhere.

2. Orlando Brown Jr.:

The Chiefs’ left tackle may not be an elite player, but he’s very good and he’s been vital to protecting Patrick Mahomes this season. In 2021, the Chiefs gave up four draft picks (including a first-round pick) for Brown and two picks in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He played the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The Chiefs will want him back, but if Brown hits the open market, he will be very popular. Good tackles cash in.

3. James Bradberry:

Bradberry had an excellent season in Philadelphia after signing a one-year contract after being cut by the New York Giants. Bradberry, who will be 30 this year, will have a robust market in free agency.

4. Jason Kelce:

It would be shocking if the star center hits the open market. Kelce, 35, will likely either retire or return to Philadelphia on a short-term contract like he did last year. If he wins a second Super Bowl (against his brother Travis), it would likely be a good time for Kelce to call it a career. But he belongs on this list because he is still playing at a high level and was named to the first-team All-Pro team.

5. Chauncey Gardner-Edwards:

The Eagles safety had a strong season after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. He was tied with the NFL lead in interceptions with six even though he missed five games with an injury. The former slot cornerback is versatile and a timely player. He will be coveted.

6. Miles Sanders:

Running backs usually aren’t overly popular on free agents and this year’s class is deep starting with Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley. But Sanders will have a market, although it may not be at a huge price. Sanders, who will be 26 in May, had 1,269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2022, both career highs.

7. T.J. Edwards:

Edwards is a favorite of the metric junkies. He grades out well both against the run and in coverage, which isn’t easy to find with linebackers. He’s an underrated part of the Eagles’ defense and teams will be lining up for his services.

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster:

Let’s face it — Smith-Schuster is probably most known for having a fun name and a big personality. But on the field, he’s is a solid No. 2 option. Yet, solid No. 2 starters are needed and he will have interest as he hits free agency for the third straight season. He’s probably best to stick around with Mahomes as long as he can.

9. Brandon Graham:

Graham is similar to Kelce. He is a career-long Eagle and he will be 35 this year. He will likely either retire or stick around. He can still bring it. He had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022.

10. Fletcher Cox:

The same goes here. Cox, 32, has played for the Eagles for his entire 11-season career. Perhaps he will be open to leaving, but he’s an Philadelphia staple. He can still play as he had seven sacks this season. There would be interested teams in a short-term deal.