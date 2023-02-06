Manchester City charged by Premier League with breaching financial rules

Manchester City has been charged by the Premier League of breaching financial rules over a nine-year period. According to the charges, the club violated fair play financial rules around 100 times over a period of time from 2009 until 2018.

During that period of time, Manchester City won the Premier League three times.

Among the allegations levied against the club, it is alleged that Manchester City did not fully disclose the financial remunerations that were made to one of their managers over a four-year period.

It is also alleged that Manchester City did not fully comply with UEFA financial fair play rules over the nine-year period, nor did they fully comply with the Premier League’s investigation.

BREAKING: Man City charged by Premier Leaue with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation.

This is unprecedented: pic.twitter.com/ZGzdX210qP — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023

Penalties for these violations run the range from ordering Manchester City to pay costs, all the way to expulsion from the Premier League.

Back in 2020, the club was banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions League for two seasons after it was found that Manchester City “seriously misled European football’s governing body and broken financial fair play rules.” However, that ban was overturned after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport due to a statute of limitations contained within UEFA regulations.

The Premier League does not have a similar statute of limitations, and according to reporting, Manchester City will not be able to appeal any ruling to the CAS:

Man City latest: under Premier League rules the club will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (which overturned the UEFA ban) — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023

The matter is now referred to an independent commission, and proceedings before the commission will be held in private. Following the proceedings, according to the Premier League rules, the commission’s final award will be published by the Premier League.

This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.