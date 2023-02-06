Williams Racing reveals their look for the 2023 F1 season

On Monday, Williams Racing became the latest Formula 1 team to debut their look for the 2023 F1 season. The team shared their livery for the upcoming campaign on social media, revealing a matte-finished race car.

2023 will be a season of change for Williams, as the team welcomes both a new Team Principal, as well as a new driver into the fold. James Vowles takes over as Team Principal, after spending years with Mercedes, most recently as their Motorsport Strategy Director. The move comes in the wake of the departures of former Team Principal Jost Capito and Technical Director FX Demaison.

The team also added rookie driver Logan Sargeant for the 2023 season, giving Williams the first full-time American driver on the grid since 2015. The last American driver to score points in an F1 race was Michael Andretti, back in 1993.

Andretti is now trying to return to the grid as a constructor, as part of the Andretti-Cadillac partnership.

At an event at Williams Racing headquarters, the team unveiled their livery for the 2023 season, and discussed some of the tweaks made to their car for the upcoming campaign:

Ready for the journey. Introducing the FW45 #WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 6, 2023

The livery for our 2023 challenger. Bring on the season #WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/Sy79jtMp9w — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 6, 2023

Perhaps the feature generating the most buzz?

The placement of the Duracell branding, on the car’s airbox:

Can we just talk about the genius of that Duracell battery airbox branding pic.twitter.com/e1OHAcBavQ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 6, 2023

Absolutely brilliant.

Driver Alex Albon, who returns for his second season with Williams, discussed the look as well as some of the changes to the race car for this season, at the unveiling: “The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do. We also welcome new partners to the team this year, so it’s great to have them onboard.”

The FW45, Williams’s car for the upcoming campaign, is expected to feature redesigned sidepods, as well as modifications to both the front suspension layout, and major external aerodynamic surfaces.

The team is headed to Silverstone for some final testing before F1’s pre-season testing at Bahrain at the end of February.