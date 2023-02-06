Super Bowl week begins with Tom Brady in his boxer briefs

Super Bowl LVII officially gets underway this week. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are in Arizona, and Media Night is set to begin Monday evening.

So of course, the big topic to kick off the week is Tom Brady in his underwear.

Instead of talking about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, or Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, we are discussing the now-retired quarterback, clad in the “Brady Boxer Brief” from his clothing line — in the Harvard Crimson shade if you were wondering — for the world to see:

Those are $20 if you were wondering. They also come in different colors, such as Ink, Brady Blue, Glacier, Storm, Cerulean, and Fog.

As you might expect, it seems that this photograph was weeks in the making. Over the summer Brady posted this on social media:

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

The Brady Brand social media account just happened to remind him of that tweet on the Monday of Super Bowl week:

Brady’s retirement closed a chapter in many lives, and as SB Nation’s lead “Brady Beat” writer, I thought one of those chapters was in my own life. It was a chapter I did my best to put a bow on when the veteran QB announced his retirement — again — last week.

Instead here we are, kicking off Super Bowl week by talking about his briefs.

What a time to be alive.