Puppy Bowl 2023: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, live blog, streaming and more

It’s the biggest event on the American sporting calendar. The matchup we’ve all been waiting for. The best athletes on the planet vying against each other for a place in the history books and a shot at the coveted Lombarky Trophy. It’s the 2023 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

This will be the largest Puppy Bowl to date, with 122 puppies from 67 different shelters and rescues across the United States making up the rosters for Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Eleven of the pups have special needs, and all of the pups are adoptable. All of the pups are also adorable.

They already had the Opening Night for the Puppy Bowl, and as you can see below, the pups had some really compelling things to say.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Puppy Bowl.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Pregame show: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Animal Planet

Streaming: Discovery+

Referee: Dan Schachner

Commentators: Steve Levy, Taylor Rooks

Team Fluff won last year’s contest with a final score of 73-69. You can check out the starting lineups, featuring superstars like Josh Allenhound, Moocow and Pickle, for Team Ruff and Team Fluff here.