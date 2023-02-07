Ultimate Super Bowl 2023 scouting report: What to expect from the Eagles on Sunday

The last time we saw the Philadelphia Eagles, they were putting a figurative and literal hurting on the Niners en route to a 31-7 beatdown of the Niners in the AFC Championship Game.

Now we’ve turned to SB Nation’s team communities covering the Eagles’ 2022 regular-season opponents to bring you everything you need to know about the Eagles going into the Super Bowl vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 1: Lions 35, Eagles 38

It’s hard to know how much you can take from a Week 1 shootout between the Lions and Eagles, as both teams are much different than when they opened the 2022 season. That said, the Lions did expose some potential weaknesses the Chiefs could exploit. The Lions racked up 181 rushing yards that day – more than any other team against the Eagles all season. Philly has since made some additions to shore up their run game, but beating the Eagles at their own game by running the ball effectively is a great way to stay in this.

That said, Philly can really bring it on the ground themselves. Jalen Hurts’ ability to be a huge threat in the run game is a big reason they were able to edge out Detroit back in September, and that remains a major factor in why the Eagles scored more points than all but two teams this season. - Jeremy Reisman, Pride of Detroit

Week 2: Vikings 7, Eagles 24

The biggest strength the Eagles have is their ability to take advantage of mistakes. When the Vikings faced them in Week 2, the final score reflected a 24-7 loss, but the Eagles’ defense forced three turnovers inside of the Philly 30-yard line. The Vikings moved the ball against the Eagles, but made crucial mistakes at the worst possible time thanks to the Eagles’ defensive playmakers.

If a team figures out a way to limit their mistakes against the Eagles, they can move the ball and potentially score points. However, the combination of the Eagles’ strength up front and their opportunistic secondary makes that task easier said than done. If the Chiefs offensive line can give Patrick Mahomes time, they’ll have a very good chance of taking this one home. - Christopher Gates, Daily Norseman

Week 3: Eagles 24, Commanders 8

As the only team that defeated a Jalen Hurts-led team this season, the Chiefs would benefit from watching the Washington Commanders’ Week 10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Taylor Heinicke version of the Commanders was able to do what Carson Wentz wasn’t, and that was going on long drives, protecting the QB, and winning the turnover battle. They also caught Philly with a massive hole in their defensive line due to rookie Jordan Davis’ injury. Philly beefed up their defensive line after it was exposed by Washington’s RBs in that game.

The Chiefs aren’t built for that type of game; they will be facing their biggest challenge of the season vs. an aggressive defense. Keeping Jalen Hurts off the field was a big factor in Washington’s win, but Kansas City might have to just hope they get the ball last during what could be a great shootout game. Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury will be the story of the game if his mobility is still limited and the Eagles overwhelm the Chiefs offensive line. - Scott Jennings, Hogs Haven

Week 4: Jaguars 21, Eagles 29

The Philadelphia Eagles started the season off as a whirlwind and the Jaguars got caught up in that early in the season. The Eagles presented problems for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball in the trenches, and that played out as the season went on for the Eagles. The Eagles led the NFL in sacks as a team by a large margin and a lot of that was with their front four. It caused some chaos for the Jaguars throughout the game, playing a big part in forcing five turnovers which ultimately did them in.

The Eagles front four is going to play a big factor in the Super Bowl I think, having watched the Jaguars play both teams. If the Eagles can get their pressure from just four on Patrick Mahomes, with his hobbled ankle, it will go a long way in limiting and slowing down the Chiefs offense. This isn’t even discussing the Eagles explosive offense than can score with the Chiefs. - Alfie Crow, Big Cat Country

Week 5: Eagles 20, Cardinals 17

When you looked at the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles, what struck you was how they won games in different ways. Nothing was more clear than when the Eagles snuck one out in Arizona this season. Jalen Hurts was used like a fullback more than a quarterback, and the Eagles’ vaunted pass offense was held in check. But Hurts and the offense were able to create enough plays on the ground to get two Hurts rushing touchdowns and rely on their defense to win a game. However, it was the Eagles rushing offense where they grinded out a 17-play, 70-yard drive where they completed one pass for positive yards that proved that this team just finds a way to win games. With Haason Reddick and a fast and physical defense, they are going to be a great matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 6: Cowboys 17, Eagles 26

Truth be told, it was difficult to properly evaluate this season’s games between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles because of the quarterbacks that missed them. Dak Prescott was out for the first matchup and Jalen Hurts was out for the second, but given the talent across both rosters it was still tense, particularly on Christmas Eve.

Overall, even though things were a bit unique, it became impossible to ignore how good the Eagles were as the Cowboys’ season rolled along. The win that Dallas had on Christmas Eve was one of their better victories of the season, mainly because of the quality that was the Eagles team. - RJ Ochoa, Blogging the Boys

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Steelers 13, Eagles 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 was one of the most one-sided games the Steelers played in 2022. Not only did the Steelers start a rookie quarterback, but they were completely outmatched in every aspect during the game.

This brings me to what makes the Eagles such a tremendous football team. Their dominance starts up front, on both sides of the ball, and leaks into every aspect of the team. The defensive front wreaks havoc and helps assist the back end as they are opportunistic when the ball is thrown their way. Likewise, the offensive line’s ability to get push and protect the passer has allowed for the Eagles to have a prolific passing and running game. In other words, everything is on the table when you play the Eagles, and that makes them not just a difficult opponent, but one of the most complete teams in the NFL.

This Super Bowl is going to be a great matchup of two teams who pride themselves on dictating what the opponent does. Who wins that mental warfare will likely be holding the Lombardi trophy when all is said and done. - Jeff Hartman, Behind the Steel Curtain

Week 9: Eagles 29, Texans 17

The Philadelphia Eagles are the epitome of what the Texans were trying to build but could never pull off. They have a dynamic QB on a rookie contract. An excellent pair of receivers who can challenge defenses down the field. A litany of defensive stars and depth to back them up. The stars are aligned for the Eagles this year; it also helps to have one of the premier front offices lead by Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie.

The Eagles have, far and away, the best defensive front in the league. They have carved up opposing offenses the entire year and have the depth up front to challenge any team. On offense, the dynamic duo of Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown is paired with a three-headed running back monster of Kenneth Gainwell, Miles Sanders, and red zone back Boston Scott. This team pairs young, hyper-talented stars with savvy veterans playing the best ball of their careers. It’s hard to find a team this well-balanced. - Patrick Haughton, Battle Red Blog

Week 10: Commanders 32, Eagles 21

Week 11: Eagles 17, Colts 16

This Eagles team has few weaknesses. Questions about the run defense were addressed by signing defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Jalen Hurts silenced criticism about his passing ability by putting A.J. Brown to work. The Eagles boast a feared running game with dynamic playmakers, led by Miles Sanders. It’s no surprise that the Eagles are back in the big game.

However, the Eagles had a weak schedule and fortunate circumstances – including the NFC Championship vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a rested Patrick Mahomes and an explosive Chiefs offense will be new. The defense gave up 40 to the Cowboys, 33 to the Packers, lost to the Commanders, and should have lost to the Colts in November. It’s hard to expect to win a shootout against Mahomes and a healthy Chiefs offense. Nothing about their regular season schedule or previous circumstances will matter if they do. - Brett Mock, Stampede Blue

Week 12: Packers 33, Eagles 40

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to want to prioritize stopping Jalen Hurts’ ability to run with the ball. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers made the fatal mistake of turning Hurts loose, which led to the quarterback racking up 103 rushing yards in just the first quarter of the game. With so many offensive weapons, it’s hard to have everything covered, but Hurts’ legs cannot be overlooked for even a single down.

Defensively, the Eagles are ballhawks. Kansas City’s obvious strength is under center wearing No. 15, but Philadelphia was able to jump a bunch of routes against Aaron Rodgers – who would go down with an injury after completing just 11 passes and registering two interceptions. Seemingly safe completions turn into contested balls against the Eagles secondary and tipped or deflected passes turn into interceptions. There’s no wonder why Philadelphia recorded 17 interceptions in the regular season, good for the fourth-best mark in the NFL. - Justis Mosqueda, Acme Packing Company

Week 13: Titans 10, Eagles 35

The Titans lost to the Eagles 35-10 in Philadelphia. That day was all about former Titans receiver A.J. Brown. He had eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He took the soul of Kristian Fulton on one of the TD catches. Not coincidentally, the GM who traded A.J., Jon Robinson, was fired the following week. The Titans had no answers for the Eagles passing game that day. Jalen Hurts had 380 yards passing and three TDs.

Tennessee couldn’t get anything going on offense after the first quarter. Treylon Burks caught a 25-yard TD and was knocked out of the game on the play with a concussion. It was all downhill for the Titans from there. After watching that game, pretty much everyone in Tennessee was convinced that the Eagles were headed to the Super Bowl. - Jimmy Morris, Music City Miracles

Week 14: Eagles 48, Giants 22

The Eagles pounded the Giants twice, once in the regular season and then in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen admitted at the end of the season that there is a “talent gap” between the Giants and the Eagles — for that matter, between the Giants and all of the teams who reached the Conference Championship games.

The Eagles are as complete a team as there is in the league. They are terrific on both lines, and exceptionally deep on the defensive line. They have playmakers at the skill positions. They have quality in the secondary. They have a quality young quarterback. There isn’t an obvious weakness. - Ed Valentine, Big Blue View

Week 15: Eagles 25, Bears 20

The Bears played the Eagles about as tough as could be expected and only lost 25 to 20, but three Philly turnovers kept the Bears hanging around. Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions and injured his shoulder late in the game, and a Miles Sanders fumble set the Bears up with a short field. Bears quarterback Justin Fields racked up 95 yards on the ground and a 119.5 passer rating, but the Eagles’ defense sacked him six times. Chicago had no match for Philadelphia receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who combined for 14 catches and 307 yards. The Eagles were the best team in the NFC all year long, and their spot in the Super Bowl isn’t a surprise to me. ~ Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Windy City Gridiron

Week 16: Eagles 34, Cowboys 40

Week 17: Saints 20, Eagles 10

Some people call them polarizing. Some say they’re the best team in football.

Regardless of which side you’re on, one thing is true: The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl.

Now, there are a ton of storylines already coming together about this matchup. This marks the first time two Black starting QBs face off in the Super Bowl, Andy Reid will be coaching against his former team, and the Kelce brothers will face off on the biggest stage (Donna Kelce literally can’t lose). My question becomes: Are the Eagles good enough to slow Mahomes/Kelce down and can they score points on KC’s defense? We’ll find out.

Personally, I think the Eagles are a good football team, but they haven’t really been tested a ton, especially in the postseason. It’ll be intriguing to see if they come out firing after two weeks off. - Matt Miguez, Canal Street Chronicles

Week 18: Giants 16, Eagles 22

