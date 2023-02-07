Does Kyrie Irving trade make Mavericks team to beat in the West?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In under a week the Brooklyn Nets went from a team that could compete to win the Eastern Conference to a seller at the trade deadline. All because one player wanted out.

After requesting a trade, the Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Technically, the deal sent Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks spread between the 2027 and 2029 NBA Drafts.

Player for player, there is no doubt who is the winner coming out of this deal. The Mavericks now have two of the best players in the NBA with Irving and Luka Doncic. Still under contract for at least three more seasons, Doncic is just entering his prime and has already taken the Mavericks deep into the playoffs. Irving is still in what most would consider the prime of his career with championship history.

The question, as it always is with Irving, is will the guard be helpful or a hinderance? Irving is already on his fourth team, having burned every bridge on his way out of town.

For Dallas the decision shows a desire to win big this season. Anything short of a title would be a waste, even if not much was wasted. For Brooklyn, it’s an admission they couldn’t make it work, now having gotten rid of both Irving and James Harden in about a year. With only Kevin Durant left, it’s hard to see what the path forward is right now. But without Irving, it’s at least one less headache.

