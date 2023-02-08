8 Super Bowl recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and delicious

Super Bowl Sunday is about the three Fs: football, food and fun. The Chiefs and Eagles have the first F covered for us, and SB Nation is here to help with the other two.

Are you hosting a party this year? Or heading to someone else’s party? Or are you just planning to put on your sweats, kick up your feet, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch with an array of delicious snacks? No matter what your plans are, we’re here to help you plan your menu for Super Bowl Sunday.

We had our NFL experts share their starting lineup of recipes for an MVP-worthy Super Bowl spread that will get you as hyped up as the actual game itself.

Buffalo chicken dip

This is my go-to for any party. It’s super easy, and it’s a hit every single time I make it. I’m even giving y’all the 411 on the secret ingredient that sets my Buffalo chicken dip apart from everyone else’s: Boar’s Head Blazin’ Buffalo chicken breast from the deli.

Ingredients

1 lb. Boar’s Head Blazin’ Buffalo chicken breast, sliced thin and then cut into 1” cubes

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 ⁄ 2 cup blue cheese dressing (I like Marie’s; you can also go with your favorite ranch if you hate blue cheese)

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded and divided by half

Instructions:

Mix the chicken, cream cheese, blue cheese or ranch dressing, and Buffalo sauce together. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste. Mix in half the shredded cheese. Place mixture in a 12” x 12” baking pan (pro tip: Get a disposable pan if you’re taking this to someone else’s party so you don’t have to remember to bring it home!), top with the remaining shredded cheese, and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly on top. If you prefer, mix all of the cheese in with the chicken/cream cheese/etc. and throw it all in a crock pot, turn it on low, and let it cook until it’s heated through and a little bubbly. This is great with tortilla chips, veggies (especially carrots and celery), and/or crackers. - Jeanna Kelley

Classic taco dip

Ingredients

1 lb. shredded cheddar cheese

1 jar of your favorite salsa

1 standard packages of cream cheese, softened

1 lb. seasoned and cooked ground beef

Instructions:

In your preferred serving dish, spread out ground beef as your first layer. From there, spread out softened cream cheese, followed by a layer of salsa and topped with a healthy layer of cheddar cheese.

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees until cheese is melted to your liking (roughly 15 minutes). - Jared Mueller

Soy garlic ginger chicken wings

Wings are a must during any big game. The classic Buffalo wings are always welcome, but I like to mix things up when I can. The chicken wing is as versatile as it gets. One could say it’s the Deebo Samuel or Derwin James of the food world.

OK, maybe that’s just me.

Either way, you’re going to love these sweet and sticky wings

Ingredients

Wings

2 lbs. of chicken wings

1 tbsp. avocado oil (or oil of your choice)

Salt & Pepper

Wing Sauce

1 ⁄ 2 cup honey

1 tbsp. ginger, finely diced

1⁄ 4 cup water

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Using a paper towel, blot wings to remove excess moisture. In a large mixing bowl, toss wings in oil and salt/pepper.

On a wire rack, place wings in a single layer. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until your desired level of crispiness.

While wings are in the oven, you’ll need to make the sauce. Add the honey, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and water into a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil and reduce heat to Low and let simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove sauce from heat and let cool.

Remove wings from oven and toss in sauce. Place wings back onto wire rack to cook for an additional 10 minutes. — Michael Peterson

Sriracha-lime wing sauce

If you want to give your guests another flavor option for the wings, try my sriracha-lime wing sauce. It’s delicious, incredibly easy to make, and the spicy/savory/sweet/tart combo is a delicious addition to Michael’s perfectly cooked wings.

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

2 c. sriracha

1 lime, zested

2 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. garlic powder

Salt/pepper to taste

Instructions:

Melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the sriracha and stir to combine. Add the lime zest, then squeeze all of the juice from the lime into the butter/sriracha mixture. Add the honey and garlic powder and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. You can also adjust the amount of honey and lime based on your preference. - Jeanna Kelley

Hawaiian roll ham & cheese sliders

Kings Hawaiian dinner rolls are one of the greatest inventions known to mankind. If there’s anything that sounds even remotely good that involves using them, I’m going to give it a shot. These did not disappoint. The right combination of bread, meat, and cheese is incredibly hard to beat.

Ingredients

16 Kings Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls, cut in half

24 slices honey-roasted ham

16 slices Swiss or gruyere cheese (can also be whatever your favorite cheese is)

1 ⁄ 4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. onion powder

Instructions

Preheat over to 400 degrees. In your preferred casserole dish, place the bottom halves of the dinners rolls and top each one with 1-1 1⁄ 2 slices of both ham and cheese. Spread a teaspoon of mayonnaise on the TOP of each top roll and place the top-half on top of the ham/cheese. Place all rolls tightly together in your casserole dish.

In a separate bowl, mix together the mustard, butter, onion powder, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Once combined, spread mixture evenly over the assembled rolls.

Cover casserole dish with aluminum foil and refrigerate until you are ready to bake.

Bake covered with foil for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes or until tops of rolls are browned to desired level. — Michael Peterson

White bean chicken chili

This is a recipe I stumbled upon about a year ago and it’s become a staple within my household, especially during the winter months. It is hearty like regular chili, but somehow almost lighter at the same time. That simply means you can eat even more, right?

Ingredients

1 lb. boneless chicken breast

3 cups chicken broth

2 tbsp. taco seasoning

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tbsp. cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Place chicken breasts into instant pot and sprinkle with taco seasoning. Pour in two cups of chicken broth. Place lid on Instant Pot and set valve to SEALING. Cook on high pressure for 12 minutes. Press Cancel and use the quick-release function to relieve pressure.

Remove cooked chicken breast and shred. Reserve broth in Instant Pot. Return shredded chicken to pot. Press Saute.

Add in minced garlic, cumin, oregano, onion powder, salt & pepper, and green chiles. Stir to combine and then add the remaining cup of chicken broth.

Add in entire 8 oz. block of Neufchatel cheese. Stir consistently until the Neufchatel melts fully. Add in corn and cannellini beans.

Allow the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve in bowls with desired toppings. Recommendations are crushed tortilla chips, sliced avocado, squeeze of lime, and/or your favorite hot sauce. — Michael Peterson

Cheesy nachos with spicy ground beef

These nachos are adapted from an America’s Test Kitchen recipe. If you have not checked out their cookbooks, I would highly recommend them, in particular their Best International Recipe edition.

This serves four to six people, so you can increase the amounts for a bigger crowd.

Ingredients

2 tsp. vegetable oil

1 onion, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 ⁄ 2 tsp. cumin

1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (4 cups)

2 scallions, sliced thin

Guacamole, salsa and sour cream (for serving, if desired)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and adjust an oven rack to the middle position.

Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about five minutes. Add the garlic, spices, and salt. Cook until fragrant, around 30 seconds. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking the ground beef up, until no longer pink, about five minutes.

Spread half of the chips in an even layer in a 9 by 13-inch baking dish, or on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle half of the beef mixture evenly over the chips, and then sprinkle with two cups of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining chips, beef mixture, and cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted, about nine minutes. Sprinkle with the scallions, and dot with the guacamole, salsa, and sour cream if desired. Alternately, you can serve those on the side.

For best results, thinner tortilla chips are recommended. — Mark Schofield

Caprese for a crowd

We’ve got a lot of delicious options on this list, but as a mom, I looked at the menu and noticed a glaring lack of vegetables. We’ll solve that problem with my favorite take on a caprese salad.

Ingredients:

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

1 large cucumber

1 avocado

8 oz. fresh mozzarella pearls

1 jar of pesto

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Wash the produce. Halve the cherry tomatoes, cut the cucumber into 1/2-inch chunks, and peel the avocado and cut into bite-sized chunks. Toss the produce gently in a serving bowl. Drain the liquid from the mozzarella pearls and toss them in with the produce. Add pesto, stirring gently, and continue to add and mix until salad ingredients are fully coated. Add salt and pepper to taste. If you want to really go all out, add some pasta, cooked to al dente per the package directions and chill. Tortellini would be a great addition to turn this into a pasta salad. Just make sure you have enough pesto on hand to coat the pasta, too. - Jeanna Kelley