Here are the perfect Kansas City-themed dishes and drinks for your Super Bowl party

Are you rooting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? What better way to show your support than giving your guests a spread of iconic Kansas City foods?

Of course barbecue is the first thing that comes to mind for traditional Kansas City foods. Burnt ends are the best that KC has to offer, so burnt end sliders are at the top of our list.

Burnt end sliders

The challenge with burnt ends is that they’re only made from one part of the brisket, which means that very few of your guests will actually get to enjoy them. It’ll be testy enough if you’ve got fans of the Chiefs and Eagles at your party; don’t cause a fight over the burnt ends, too. Let’s make a more economical version that will make more of your guests happy.

Spice rub:

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. roasted garlic powder

1 tbsp. celery salt

1 tbsp. chipotle powder

3 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground mustard

2 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Set aside.

Sliders:

3 lbs. chuck roast

2 c. beef stock

2 c. Arthur Bryant’s original barbecue sauce

King’s Hawaiian mini-sandwich rolls

Desired sandwich toppings

Preheat oven to 225 degrees. There’s no shortcut for this; If you want the best burnt ends, slow and low is the way to go. Cover the beef in the spice rub, coating fully. Knock off any excess rub — you will have some left over. If you have a smoker, absolutely use that instead. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 190 degrees, about four to five hours.

Increase the oven temperature to 250 degrees Remove the roast from the oven and cut into 1” cubes. Toss in the remaining rub, coating each piece fully. Place in a baking dish. Mix the beef stock and barbecue sauce, and pour over the beef, covering all pieces fully. Return to oven and bake for one hour. Remove from oven and flip over each piece of beef, then return to the oven and bake for another hour.

Keep warm, and serve with the mini rolls and accoutrements and let your guests build their own sliders.

KC strip steak

You’re obviously not going to serve up a KC strip for every guest in this economy, but a few perfectly cooked strips sliced into small appetizer-sized servings would be perfect for a Super Bowl spread.

4 bone-in strip steaks

Salt and pepper to taste

4 tbsp. butter

Let your steaks rest out of the refrigerator for about an hour before cooking. Melt your butter in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Season steaks with salt and pepper while butter melts. Sear steaks for about three minutes on each side. As soon as both sides are seared, pop the skillet in a 425-degree oven.

Check the internal temperature about every five minutes so you don’t overcook the steak — people who like well-done steaks shouldn’t be allowed to eat steak. For medium rare, cook until the internal temperature hits 125 degrees and remove from oven to rest for at least 10 minutes. Slice across the grain and serve. Serve with ketchup on the side as a nod to noted ketchup lover Patrick Mahomes.

Baked Potato Girl twice-baked potato skins

Remember the Chiefs fan who brought a tasty baked potato to Arrowhead for the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, giving her a natural hand warmer and a tasty mid-game snack? This recipe is an homage to her.

Six russet potatoes, washed

olive oil

1 1 ⁄ 2 c. sharp cheddar cheese

⁄ c. sharp cheddar cheese 1 c. bacon, cooked and crumbled

four green onions, sliced, tips and bulbs discarded

3 ⁄ 4 c. sour cream

⁄ c. sour cream 4 oz. butter, softened

Salt and pepper

Rub the whole potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Poke holes in each one with a fork. Bake at 450 degrees for 60 minutes.

Remove from oven and carefully slice in half lengthwise (don’t burn yourself — they will be super hot). Scoop out the soft cooked centers of the potatoes into a bowl. Brush the tops of each potato half with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and return to the oven for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, add the sour cream, butter, 1 c. of the sharp cheddar cheese, and half of the bacon to your bowl of potatoes and mix well. Season with salt and pepper. You can get creative and add garlic powder, rosemary — whatever strikes your fancy.

Remove the potato skins from the oven, and fill each one with the tasty filling you just whipped up. Sprinkle the tops with the remaining sharp cheddar and return to the oven until melted. Top with the remaining bacon and green onions, dividing evenly between each potato skin, and serve.

Cheesy corn bake

This is hands-down the most Midwestern thing on our menu.

2 tbsp. butter

4 tsp. corn starch

1 tsp. garlic powder

3 ⁄ 4 c. 2 percent milk

⁄ c. 2 percent milk 1 1 ⁄ 2 c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

⁄ c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded 4 oz. cream cheese, cubed

1 tbsp. minced or grated garlic (about two cloves)

4 c. fresh corn, removed from cobs

1 c. diced bacon, cooked until crisp

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the corn starch until smooth. Add garlic powder and salt and pepper. Add milk and stir over medium heat until thick and bubbly. Stir in cheddar and cream cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Stir in corn and bacon. Transfer to a casserole dish; bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Chicken spiedini with amogio sauce

This sounds like a traditional Italian dish, but it’s a Kansas City favorite. The skewered seasoned chicken is a great party snack.

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 ⁄ 3 c. breadcrumbs

⁄ c. breadcrumbs 1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. parsley

1 ⁄ 3 c. grated parmesan

⁄ c. grated parmesan 2 tsp. lemon zest

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. melted butter

Pound out the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap until they’re about 1/8” thick. Season with salt and pepper. On a paper plate, combine breadcrumbs, cheese, parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic, and lemon zest. Combine melted butter and olive oil in a shallow dish. Dip chicken in butter mixture, then coat with breadcrumb mixture. Tightly roll up each piece of chicken and cut into 1” pieces. Thread onto metal or wood skewers (if using wood, soak the skewers for at least an hour first so they don’t catch fire on your grill). Grill on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes on each side or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with this quick and easy amogio sauce:

1 ⁄ 2 c. olive oil

⁄ c. olive oil 4 tbsp. butter

1 ⁄ 4 c. fresh lemon juice plus 2 tsp. zest

⁄ c. fresh lemon juice plus 2 tsp. zest 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. minced shallot

1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 ⁄ 2 tsp. red pepper flakes

⁄ tsp. red pepper flakes salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients but salt and pepper in a saucepan and heat over medium heat until bubbling. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Remove from heat and add salt and pepper to taste, and then dip the hell out of that tasty chicken spiedini.

Cheese slippers

It’s a weird name (the idea of eating a slipper isn’t terribly appetizing), but cheese slippers are delicious and a perfect pairing with the rest of the menu.

Starter:

1 1 ⁄ 2 c. all-purpose flour

⁄ c. all-purpose flour 1 ⁄ 4 c. pumpernickel flour

⁄ c. pumpernickel flour 1 c. water

1/8 tsp. instant yeast

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise at room temperature for at least 12 and up to 20 hours.

Dough:

Starter

2 1 ⁄ 2 c. all-purpose flour

⁄ c. all-purpose flour 1 ⁄ 2 c. water

⁄ c. water 2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. crushed rosemary

1 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. salt

⁄ tsp. salt 1 c. diced asiago cheese

1⁄ 2 c. grated asiago cheese

Mix all of the ingredients except for the cheese into the starter and mix on low speed for three to four minutes to combine everything. Increase the speed to medium and mix for about four more minutes. The dough should be slightly sticky, but not too sticky — add more water or flour as needed. Mix in the diced cheese. Allow the dough to rise for two more hours until puffy.

Turn out dough onto well floured surface, divide in two, and shape into two long loaves. Cut into single serving sizes, shaping each piece to resemble a slipper. Place on two baking sheet lined with parchment paper, cover with plastic wrap, and — you guessed it! — let them rise for about another 45 minutes. These are similar to ciabatta so we need a lot of air in there. While dough is rising, preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Sprinkle your cheese slippers with the grated asiago and a little crushed rosemary for color. Bake for 22-25 minutes or until evenly browned.

KC mud pie

Again, not a particular appetizing name, but trust me: This dessert featuring chocolate pudding mix and cream cheese will not disappoint.

1 1 ⁄ 2 c. finely chopped pecans

⁄ c. finely chopped pecans 3 ⁄ 4 c. flour

⁄ c. flour 1 ⁄ 4 c. butter, melted

⁄ c. butter, melted 2 eight-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

1 1 ⁄ 2 c. powdered sugar

⁄ c. powdered sugar 8 oz. Cool Whip, thawed and divided

2 1 ⁄ 2 c. cold milk

⁄ c. cold milk 2 packages instant chocolate pudding mix

Mix pecans, flour, and butter and press into the bottom of a 9” springform pan. Bake for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. Set aside and cool.

Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add 1 1⁄ 2 c. of the whipped topping and stir well to combine. Spread over crust. In a medium bowl, mix the milk and the pudding mix and beat until well blended. Spoon over cream cheese layer and refrigerate for several hours or overnight until set. Remove edge of springform pan and spread remaining Cool Whip over the top before serving.

Strawberry-orange cream pie

Show your Chiefs fandom with this dessert in the team’s colors!

1 box white chocolate instant pudding mix

3 ⁄ 4 cup 2 percent milk

⁄ cup 2 percent milk 2 teaspoons orange zest

1 1 ⁄ 2 c. Cool Whip

⁄ c. Cool Whip 1 graham cracker crumb crust

Mandarin orange segments and strawberries for garnish

Beat pudding mix, milk, and orange zest for about one minute until fully combined. Add whipped topping and stir to combine. Pour into prepared crust.

Arrange orange slices and sliced strawberries on top of filling. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

Cocktails:

Kool-Aid Man (makes 2 drinks)

This one is an homage to Andy Reid.

GOOD MORNING! Here is Andy Reid barging into the Chiefs locker room like the Kool-Aid Man: http://t.co/eGBsznYwm1 pic.twitter.com/KyHoyMmWry — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 30, 2014

4 oz. vodka

6 oz. cranberry juice

2 oz. freshly squeezed orange juice

Splash of soda

Combine vodka, cranberry juice, and orange juice in a shaker over ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into two rocks glasses over ice. Top each with a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice. For a mocktail, skip the vodka and add more soda.

The Hawaiian Shirt (makes two drinks)

Another tribute to Andy Reid and his impressive collection of Hawaiian shirts.

4 oz. rum

6 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. cranberry juice

1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, shake vigorously, and strain into rocks glasses over ice. Garnish with lime wedges. For a mocktail, substitute soda or Sprite for the rum.

YOU JABRONI (makes two drinks)

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge Travis Kelce putting the mayor of Cincinnati in his place for saying we needed a paternity test to see if Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ dad. Yuck. He deserved to be called a jabroni.

1 bottle Lost Trail black cherry soda

4 oz. Rieger’s Kansas City whiskey

Splash of soda

Orange twist

Pour two ounces of whiskey into each rocks glass over ice. Top with cherry soda based on your own preference. Garnish with the orange twist, squeezing the oil from the peel into the drink before garnishing. For a mocktail, skip the bourbon and just give the black cherry soda the orange twist garnish, the splash of soda, plus a little squeeze of fresh orange juice.

Beer:

Boulevard Brewing Co. American Pale Ale

Casual Animal Hydro Power Pineapple Passion Fruit Hard Seltzer

KC Bier Co. Hefeweisen

Wine:

Red: KC Wineworks 2017 Chambourcin

White: Amigoni Urban Winery 2020 Barrel Aged Chardonnay

Who knows what will happen when the Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But regardless of the outcome, your guests will be well fed and happy with this Kansas City Chiefs-inspired party menu.