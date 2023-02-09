Stop what you’re doing and watch this college team hit two 3s in 5 seconds to win

In the midst of NBA trade madness came one of the wildest moments you’ll ever see from a tiny D3 game in New Jersey. NJCU was hosting Rowan on Wednesday night and found themselves down 71-67 with just 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Then this happened.

Crazy ending as NJCU hits 2 3s in the last 5 seconds to beat Rowan @ESPNAssignDesk #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/tAdZi1M8V7 — Akiva Poppers (@PoppersMacsLive) February 9, 2023

The first three is impressive enough. Obviously there’s a defensive breakdown allowing the shooter to get to the corner, but he still catches and drills the shot in one fluid motion to pull the score to 71-70.

At this point the clock is stopped with 2.8 seconds left. Only a miracle will allow NJCU to make something happen — and it does. The Rowan player is far too hasty with his inbounds pass, and instead of looking for a safe option that will wind down the clock or draw a foul, he tries to bomb it to half court to an open player. The ball is tipped and falls to Jason Battle, who drains a shot from damn-near half court in one of the most amazing passages of play you’ll ever see.

Take a damn bow NJCU. One of the best highlights I’ve ever seen.