 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Stop what you’re doing and watch this college team hit two 3s in 5 seconds to win

This is one of the most incredible highlights I’ve ever seen.

By James Dator
/ new

In the midst of NBA trade madness came one of the wildest moments you’ll ever see from a tiny D3 game in New Jersey. NJCU was hosting Rowan on Wednesday night and found themselves down 71-67 with just 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Then this happened.

The first three is impressive enough. Obviously there’s a defensive breakdown allowing the shooter to get to the corner, but he still catches and drills the shot in one fluid motion to pull the score to 71-70.

At this point the clock is stopped with 2.8 seconds left. Only a miracle will allow NJCU to make something happen — and it does. The Rowan player is far too hasty with his inbounds pass, and instead of looking for a safe option that will wind down the clock or draw a foul, he tries to bomb it to half court to an open player. The ball is tipped and falls to Jason Battle, who drains a shot from damn-near half court in one of the most amazing passages of play you’ll ever see.

Take a damn bow NJCU. One of the best highlights I’ve ever seen.

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...