Saturday is a college basketball fan’s dream

Saturday sees 23 huge games in college basketball action. Here’s who is playing, when, and how to watch.

By Mark Schofield
NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament Semifinals UCLA vs Oregon Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If you are a college basketball fan, today is your lucky day.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, over 12-straight hours of critical college basketball awaits you. Over this period of time, 23 critical conference tournament games will be played, including 13 conference tournament finals.

That means 13 tickets to the big dance will be punched, and ten more teams will inch closer to the big dance.

Unfortunately, it also means some bubbles will be burst along the way.

It all kicks off with a pair of games in the 11:00 a.m. Eastern time slot. First is the America East final, pitting Vermont versus UMass Lowell. At the same time, the first Ivy League semifinal tips off, which sees Yale take on Cornell.

The long day of basketball ends with the WAC final, which sees Grand Canyon take on ... That game tips off at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. Also, don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead before you go to bed after the WAC final.

For a look at how our SB Nation staff thought these tournaments were going to play out, you can check out our lengthy conference tournament predictions piece here. Hey, we got some of them right, and are on track to get a few more right today!

But for the real good stuff, here is the Saturday slate. Enjoy the games everyone!

Conference Tournament Saturday Schedule

Matchup Conference Round Time (Eastern) Network
Vermont vs. UMass Lowell America East Final 11:00 AM ESPN2
Yale vs. Cornell Ivy League Semifinal 11:00 AM ESPNU
VCU vs. St. Louis Atlantic 10 Semifinal 1:00 PM CBSSN
Purdue vs. Ohio State Big Ten Semifinal 1:00 PM CBSSN
Howard vs. Norfolk State MEAC Final 1:00 PM ESPN2
Alabama vs. Missouri SEC Semifinal 1:00 PM ESPN
Penn vs. Princeton Ivy League Semifinal 1:30 PM ESPNU
Houston vs. Cincinnati AAC Semifinal 3:00 PM ESPN2
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt SEC Semifinal 3:00 PM ESPN
Dayton vs. Fordham Atlantic 10 Semifinal 3:30 PM CBSSN
Penn State vs. Indiana Big Ten Semifinal 3:30 PM CBS
Memphis vs. Tulane AAC Semifinal 5:30 PM ESPN2
Texas Southern vs. Grambling State SWAC Final 5:30 PM ESPNU
Kansas vs. Texas Big 12 Final 6:00 PM ESPN
San Diego State vs. Utah State Mountain West Final 6:00 PM CBS
Marquette vs. Xavier Big East Final 6:30 PM FOX
Toledo vs. Kent State MAC Final 7:30 PM ESPN2
Iona vs. Marist MAAC Final 7:30 PM ESPNU
Duke vs. Virginia ACC Final 8:30 PM ESPN
FAU vs. UAB C-USA Final 8:30 PM CBSSN
Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara Big West Final 9:30 PM ESPN2
UCLA vs. Arizona Pac 12 Final 10:30 PM ESPN
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah WAC Final 11:30 PM ESPN2

