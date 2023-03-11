Saturday is a college basketball fan’s dream

If you are a college basketball fan, today is your lucky day.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, over 12-straight hours of critical college basketball awaits you. Over this period of time, 23 critical conference tournament games will be played, including 13 conference tournament finals.

That means 13 tickets to the big dance will be punched, and ten more teams will inch closer to the big dance.

Unfortunately, it also means some bubbles will be burst along the way.

It all kicks off with a pair of games in the 11:00 a.m. Eastern time slot. First is the America East final, pitting Vermont versus UMass Lowell. At the same time, the first Ivy League semifinal tips off, which sees Yale take on Cornell.

The long day of basketball ends with the WAC final, which sees Grand Canyon take on ... That game tips off at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. Also, don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead before you go to bed after the WAC final.

For a look at how our SB Nation staff thought these tournaments were going to play out, you can check out our lengthy conference tournament predictions piece here. Hey, we got some of them right, and are on track to get a few more right today!

But for the real good stuff, here is the Saturday slate. Enjoy the games everyone!