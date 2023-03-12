Rams, Dolphins agree to blockbuster Jalen Ramsey trade

The 2023 NFL league year has yet to begin, but teams are already making news.

On Friday afternoon, the long-awaited trade of the first overall selection was announced, with the Chicago Bears trading out of the top spot in the 2023 NFL Draft in a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

But before the league’s “legal tampering period” begins on Monday, the latest big piece of news was announced. According to reporting from numerous sources, the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins involving star defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the teams have agreed to a trade, which will be announced when the league year officially begins on Wednesday. Under the deal, the Dolphins will acquire Ramsey, in exchange for a 2023 third-round selection (pick 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long:

Trade is now agreed to, per sources:



Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.



Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.



This move for the Dolphins makes a great deal of sense, especially given what they are giving up. First off, consider the depth of the AFC at large, and the quarterbacks Miami will face not just in the division, but on their entire schedule this season. Miami has to see Josh Allen twice, and potentially Aaron Rodgers twice if the potential trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets comes to fruition.

On their larger schedule, the Dolphins have both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on their 2023 slate, meaning dates with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Then there is the overall list of passer in the AFC who the Dolphins could encounter should they make the playoffs next season.

Finally, consider what the Dolphins defense might look like this next season. The team hired Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Why might this be notable? Consider one of Fangio’s former assistant coaches in Brandon Staley. During the end of Staley’s time in Los Angeles with the Rams, he had Ramsey to rely on as the “Star” defender in his defensive backfield.

For example, during the 2020 season you were just as likely to see Ramsey aligned on the boundary against receivers like D.K. Metcalf, as you see on this pass breakup from the Wild Card round that year:

As you were to see him aligned inside, as he is here against Mike Evans, covering the Stick route from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver:

Ramsey’s versatility, and experience in that system, makes this a great fit in Miami with Fangio.

And given what the Dolphins gave up for him, this seems like a win for Miami.