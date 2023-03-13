 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How to Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 is back this week with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Mark Schofield
Ahead of Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 Photo by Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Formula 1 is back for the second Grand Prix of the 2023 season. After the dominance we saw from Red Bull in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, can another team threaten Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the second race of the season?

The grid moves to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking to the streets at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Jeddah Circuit is the second-longest track on the F1 schedule, covering over 3.8 miles.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Friday March 17 - 9:20 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday March 17 - 12:50 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Saturday March 18 - 9:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday March 18 - 12:55 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday March 19 - 11:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday March 19 - 12:55 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 5 - 7:00 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the first race of the season.

  • Can Aston Martin build off their incredible start?
  • Will Red Bull again dominate like they did last week?
  • Can Mercedes bounce back from a tough start? Will their fans remain patient? Is brain drain the real problem the Silver Arrows are facing?
  • Are the reliability problems at Ferrari going to continue?
  • Is Pierre Gasly a dark horse for a push up the Drivers’ Championship table?
  • All the F1 terms you need to know before Sunday’s Grand Prix

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner (Mar 5) Winner (Mar 5)
Driver Winner (Mar 5) Winner (Mar 5)
Max Verstappen −140 -225
Charles Leclerc +450 +900
Sergio Perez +600 +550
Carlos Sainz +1200 +1600
Lewis Hamilton +1400 +2200
George Russell +1400 +2800
Fernando Alonso +1400 +900
Lance Stroll +8000 +8000
Esteban Ocon +20000 +20000
Valtteri Bottas +30000 +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000 +30000
Lando Norris +30000 +30000
Guanyu Zhou +30000 +30000
Oscar Piastri +50000 +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000 +50000
Logan Sargeant +50000 +50000
Alexander Albon +50000 +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +80000 +80000
Kevin Magnussen +80000 +80000
Nyck de Vries +80000 +80000

