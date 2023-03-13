How to Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back for the second Grand Prix of the 2023 season. After the dominance we saw from Red Bull in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, can another team threaten Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the second race of the season?

The grid moves to Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking to the streets at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Jeddah Circuit is the second-longest track on the F1 schedule, covering over 3.8 miles.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Friday March 17 - 9:20 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday March 17 - 9:20 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 2 - Friday March 17 - 12:50 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN

- Friday March 17 - 12:50 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN Practice 3 - Saturday March 18 - 9:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday March 18 - 9:25 a.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying - Saturday March 18 - 12:55 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN

- Saturday March 18 - 12:55 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Sunday March 19 - 11:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Sunday March 19 - 11:30 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday March 19 - 12:55 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Sunday March 19 - 12:55 p.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 5 - 7:00 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the first race of the season.

Can Aston Martin build off their incredible start?

Will Red Bull again dominate like they did last week?

Can Mercedes bounce back from a tough start? Will their fans remain patient? Is brain drain the real problem the Silver Arrows are facing?

Are the reliability problems at Ferrari going to continue?

Is Pierre Gasly a dark horse for a push up the Drivers’ Championship table?

