NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking the signings as they happen

NFL free agency has begun.

Kind of.

The league’s legal tampering window is open, which means starting at noon on Monday teams can begin negotiating with free agents. Technological advances have apparently made those negotiations rather expedient, as every year there is a flurry of activity right as the window opens.

Certainly it is technology, and not the fact that the entire NFL world was in Indianapolis just a week ago.

But we digress. While deals cannot become official until the league year opens on Wednesday afternoon, meaning things technically could change, we are going to learn over the course of the next few days more about each NFL team, and their rosters for next season.

We will be tracking the major moves all week long.

Related Bet on 2024 Super Bowl futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 NFL free agency Day 1