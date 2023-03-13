NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking the signings as they happen

NFL free agency has begun.
Kind of.
The league’s legal tampering window is open, which means starting at noon on Monday teams can begin negotiating with free agents. Technological advances have apparently made those negotiations rather expedient, as every year there is a flurry of activity right as the window opens.
Certainly it is technology, and not the fact that the entire NFL world was in Indianapolis just a week ago.
But we digress. While deals cannot become official until the league year opens on Wednesday afternoon, meaning things technically could change, we are going to learn over the course of the next few days more about each NFL team, and their rosters for next season.
We will be tracking the major moves all week long.
2023 NFL free agency Day 1
- Quarterback Easton Stick and the Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms on a new deal, per Ian Rapoport.
- Running back Nyheim Hines is reworking his deal to stay with the Buffalo Bills, per Mike Garofolo.
- The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing safety Tashaun Gipson to a 1-year deal, per Ari Meirov.
- The Detroit Lions are re-signing defensive lineman DL Isaiah Buggs to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Tom Pelissero.
- Punter Sam Martin re-signed with the Bills on a new three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per Garofolo.
- Linebacker Tyler Matakevich agreed to a new two-year deal to stay in Buffalo, per Rapoport. The deal is a two-year deal that voids to one, per Rapoport.
- The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed safety Michael Thomas to a one-year extension, per Adam Schefter. This might have implications for the status of safety Jesse Bates III in Cincinnati.
- The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a trade involving tight end Jonnu Smith, per Rapoport.
- The Seattle Seahawks plan to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris, per Garafolo.
- The Falcons and offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $105 million, per Garafolo.
- The Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones on a two-year deal, per Rapoport.
- The Chicago Bears are expected to sign linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal, per Rapoport. The deal is worth up to $19.5 million, with $12 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran defensive end Calias Campbell, per Pelissero.
- The Denver Broncos are expected to sign offensive guard Ben Powers, per Mike Klis. The deal is for four years, and worth up to $52M with $28.5M guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Packers are re-signing cornerback and kick returner Keisan Nixon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per Rapoport.
