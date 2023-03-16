You gotta see how No. 13 Furman upset No. 4 Virginia

THIS IS MARCH! We didn’t even go one slate of games without getting one of the biggest possible upsets as Furman, who hadn’t made the tournament since 1980 beat No. 4 seed Virginia.

It was an absolutely mind-boggling moment. It felt like Furman were done and dusted after a surge in the second half, but then Kihei Clark did the unthinkable.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Clark got stuck in the corner off the inbound, and somehow Virginia didn’t call a timeout. So, trying to hold on and run out the clock, Clark hucked the ball as far as he could — hoping that somehow it would end things. The ball went straight to the hands of Furman’s Garrett Hein, who got the ball to guard JP Pegues for the three and the win.

Related Bet on the 2023 NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook

This was the shot of Pegues life, and this was far from a gimme. He was 0-for-3 from behind the arc before this shot, but he managed to drain it when it mattered the most.

Now we’re left asking questions. Why didn’t Virginia call a time out? Does Tony Bennett’s low-scoring system still work? What a time to be alive.