Lonzo Ball could miss all of next season after yet another knee surgery

The story of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has been one of the most disappointing parts of the 2022-23 season. Ball has not played since January 14th, 2022. The guard has dealt with knee issues all season, and now we just received news from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that his time on the sidelines may have been extended.

There are concerns about Ball's ability to resume his career and hopes that this surgery, which could cost Ball another full season, will give him a pathway to play again.

Ball could miss the 2023-24 season as he recovers from his latest knee surgery. Ball, of course, came into the league with the Los Angeles Lakers with much fanfare. He improved his game, becoming one of the best young two-way guards in the NBA. That makes this news even more depressing for NBA fans because it seemed Ball was starting to reach his full potential.

There is some good news: the surgery should help Ball resume his career after his recovery, even though it will be a long and challenging process. Ball has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds with the Lakers, Pelicans, and Bulls.

I think all NBA fans at this point hope Ball can one day get back onto the court and continue his promising career.