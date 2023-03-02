5 NFL Draft sleepers who could rise after dominating the combine

The NFL Combine workouts begin tomorrow, and all eyes will be on the field testing. This is what everyone wants to see in Indianapolis, the reason everyone comes out to Lucas Oil Stadium. Seeing the guys with good movement skills and the requisite athleticism to play at the NFL level.

Before you tune into the combine, here are five guys who could make massive names for themselves after excelling in the combine workouts.

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Iosivas could be the fastest overall athlete at the combine this year. The former Princeton wideout was a standout track athlete as well, setting records in the indoor Heptathlon while at Princeton. His 40 yard dash time could end up being one of the fastest of the athletes at the combine, and his agility should be on display in the other workouts like the L-drill and 20 yard shuttle.

Event to watch: 40-yard dash

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Another guy who could rival Iosivas for fastest 40 time is Devon Achane. The former Aggie has blinding speed and was a 2021 First Team All-American in the 4x100 meter relays while at College Station. Achane is in a crowded group of running backs vying to go after Texas RB Bijan Robinson, and Achane could use his speed and pass catching ability to rise up NFL Draft boards after the combine.

Event to watch: 40-yard dash

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Smith is an interesting prospect. He’s a senior, but had his last season cut short by a torn pectoral muscle. He played in a rotation at Georgia because, well, it’s Georgia and they have MonStars coming off the bench who can also play. However, Smith was a former top recruit who could show off some of the explosiveness and power he can pack into his frame, and if he’s fully healthy, he could put on a show in the drills.

Event to watch: Broad jump

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

When it comes to straight line athletes, there might not be a better one at the position than Musgrave. The 255 pound senior is a long strider at 6’6, and has shown the ability to pull away from linebackers and safeties going vertical. Musgrave could stand out among a crowded group of tight ends at the combine with his linear athleticism and improvement on his ability at the catch point.

Event to watch: 40-yard dash, 10-yard split

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Henley is a former wide receiver who is now on the other side of the ball, and has been quickly rising up draft boards since the college football season ended. The NFL is always looking for rangy linebackers who can cover, and Henley is in a great position to keep shooting up draft boards post-Combine. On tape, he shows the ability to be an easy mover, with a great feel for coverage and spacing. If he can match the skills on tape with his athleticism, he could continue to see his stock rise.

Event to watch: 20-yard shuttle