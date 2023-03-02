Which NBA player has the best shot at scoring 100?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

When Kobe Bryant scored 81 points nearly two decades ago, it felt like the closest a modern NBA player could get to Wilt Chamberlin’s legendary 100-point night. With the amount of rules changed since the record was set, no way could a player reach triple-digits.

Until...

All of a sudden this year both of those numbers feel suddenly within the realm of possibility. 22 players have scored at least 50 points in a game already just this season, a mark that previously felt monumental. Donovan Mitchell and most recently Damian Lillard had 71-point nights this year.

To be fair, adding another 30 points to those monster games is a pretty big ask. But the game keeps heading in that direction.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey we want to know if you think any player will ever reach 100 points. Also, which current player has the best chance of hitting that record-breaking mark?

