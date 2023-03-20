Max Verstappen’s dad Jos refuses to smile, may also be a robot

Last week, we highlighted for you that Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen might be a robot. In a brilliant piece by our own James Dator, we outlined how over the course of two different race simulations, the F1 driver barely blinked.

Well, as they say the apple might not fall far from the tree.

Verstappen had a tremendous day in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Despite starting the race in 15th place, after his RB19 suffered a driveshaft failure during the second qualifying session on Saturday, Verstappen charged through the field to finish in second place, behind his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez. It was a remarkable effort from Verstappen, and he leaves Jeddah leading in the Constructors’ Championship by one point over Pérez, thanks to posting the fastest lap of the race.

On the final lap of the race.

However, his father Jos Verstappen seemed, well, rather muted following the Grand Prix. As Pérez came over to celebrate with the rest of the Red Bull team, Jos was caught up in the crowd, and was not exactly elated:

Jos Verstappen getting caught up in the Sergio Perez celebrations pic.twitter.com/R8vXNNQ4Cw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

Here is the former F1 driver, looking more like Robert Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgement Day than a father who just watched his son pull off something incredible at the highest level of his sport:

Jos. Buddy. Break a smile. Show some happiness for goodness sake. Your son put together a tremendous drive to fight through the field, salvaging a second-place finish despite starting near the back of the field.

Yes, Red Bull has been the dominant team through the first two weeks of the F1 season, and many prognosticators predicted that Verstappen might even pull off a win despite starting 15th. So a reaction short of elation might be understandable.

Still, break a smile or something.

Or at least blink.