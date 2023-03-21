Cam Newton wants back in the NFL. Who could use him?

Cam Newton is launching an attempt at an NFL comeback by returning to where it all began.

On Monday night Newton released a hype video announcing that he’ll be throwing at Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday, while raising a pretty good question.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs? Don’t worry about it. Imma show you.”

The video goes on to show Newton throwing a crisp deep ball and working his intermediate routes. This isn’t the first time the former MVP has questioned why he’s being overlooked compared to other quarterbacks who currently have jobs, both in starting and backup roles around the NFL. In December he claimed that he was better than any starting quarterback in the NFC South. Granted, it was tongue-in-cheek, but at the time a very real argument could be made that he was more talented than Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold or Desmond Ridder.

Part of the reason why Newton hasn’t been picked up was his last two stints in New England and his return to Carolina, respectively. Neither were good landing spots for Newton, but he accepted them as the only offers on the market. With the Patriots he was used as a bridge to Mac Jones, and never looked fully comfortable inside Bill Belichick’s system, while his return to the Panthers was a glorified PR move as Matt Rhule’s seat began to get hot, roasting in his own ineptitude.

Assuming Newton puts on a good showing it’s conceivable someone might be interested. After all, at 33-years-old it’s not like he’s totally past his prime yet, and in case you haven’t looked around the league at QBs recently, there are an awful lot of terrible starters at QB this year. Realistically who could be interested?

Baltimore Ravens: Only if Lamar Jackson winds up elsewhere

Only if Lamar Jackson winds up elsewhere Houston Texans: As a bridge QB upgrade to whoever they draft No. 2

As a bridge QB upgrade to whoever they draft No. 2 Indianapolis Colts: Another bridge situation. Feels less likely because of Gardner Minshew, but that’s putting a lot of eggs in a mediocre basket

Another bridge situation. Feels less likely because of Gardner Minshew, but that’s putting a lot of eggs in a mediocre basket Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill is still there, but he’s actively shown no willingness to be a veteran mentor.

Ryan Tannehill is still there, but he’s actively shown no willingness to be a veteran mentor. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: They’re probably going to start Baker Mayfield. That’s all that needs to be said.

This list naturally expands if we start looking at teams just wanting veteran backup help, rather than someone who could start. The most obvious and logical landing spot is absolutely Tampa Bay, unless their modus operandi for 2023 will be tanking the hell out of the season to find a quarterback. In that case Baker is absolutely the right man for the job.

We’ll learn more later on Tuesday when Newton starts throwing.