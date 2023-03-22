This high schooler really pulled the ‘hey, look over there!’ and IT WORKED!

Everyone has had that moment where they just have to make a play, but nobody has done anything quite like this and had it recorded on video.

Carthage senior Jada Walton refused with every fiber of her being to be tagged out at home. pic.twitter.com/pusqLYNFno — Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) March 22, 2023

Carthage High School senior Jada Walton found herself dead to rites at the plate when she decided to pull out every single trick in the book — turning this into one of the best highlights you’ll see.

First she went for the leaping dodge, but got locked down.

Then she dropped to all fours, baiting a crawl-off.

Walton then stood up, and after assessing her options went for the incredible “hey, look over there.” It’s a move that never, ever works — except it did, as the Center High School catcher turned her head to see what she was missing, allowing Walton to score before getting tagged.

Easily an ESPN Top 10 play if I’ve ever seen one. The most amazing this about this video is the rollercoaster. At first I was watching it thinking “this is neat,” and then when Walton dropped the finger point I gasped knowing that some how this ridiculous tactic worked.

Carthage went on to win 7-5.