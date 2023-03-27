 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
F1 schedule: How to Watch the Australian Grand Prix

F1 is back this week with the Australian Grand Prix, and here’s how to keep up with the action

By Mark Schofield
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 is back for the third Grand Prix of the 2023 season. The first two races of the 2023 F1 season have seen dominating performances from Red Bull, with Max Verstappen winning the season opener in Bahrain, and teammate Sergio Pérez taking the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Can another team threaten the Bulls this weekend?

The grid moves to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, taking to the roads around Melbourne’s Albert Park, at the Albert Park Circuit. As the track is not a permanent fixture, the surface can be quite slick as the weekend begins with practices on Friday, and takes on more rubber by the time the Grand Prix rolls around.

Turn 1 is the toughest turn to navigate, as drivers come off the longest straight of the course into a difficult right-hand turn. According to this analysis from AlphaTauri, drivers endure negative deceleration of around 5.2 Gs when making that turn.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for. You will note that this is one of the races on the calendar this year that will be tough for those of you in the Eastern time zone, including yours truly.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

  • Practice 1 - Thursday March 30 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Practice 2 - Friday March 31 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/WatchESPN
  • F1 Show - Friday March 31 - 3:00 a.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN
  • Practice 3 - Friday March 31 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Qualifying - Saturday April 1 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN/WatchESPN
  • Ted’s Qualifying Notebook - Saturday April 1 - 2:30 a.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Saturday April 1 - 11:30 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race - Sunday April 2 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN
  • Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 5 - 7:00 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the Australian Grand Prix.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds

2023 Australian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner (Mar 19) Winner (Mar 26)
Max Verstappen -330 -330
Sergio Perez +550 +500
Fernando Alonso +1000 +1000
Charles Leclerc +1400 +1600
Lewis Hamilton +1800 +1800
Carlos Sainz +3500 +3500
George Russell +3500 +3500
Lance Stroll +8000 +8000
Esteban Ocon +30000 +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000 +30000
Lando Norris +50000 +50000
Oscar Piastri +50000 +50000
Valtteri Bottas +80000 +80000
Guanyu Zhou +80000 +80000
Nico Hulkenberg +80000 +80000
Logan Sargeant +80000 +80000
Alexander Albon +80000 +80000
Yuki Tsunoda +80000 +80000
Kevin Magnussen +80000 +80000
Nyck de Vries +80000 +80000

