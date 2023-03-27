F1 schedule: How to Watch the Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is back for the third Grand Prix of the 2023 season. The first two races of the 2023 F1 season have seen dominating performances from Red Bull, with Max Verstappen winning the season opener in Bahrain, and teammate Sergio Pérez taking the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Can another team threaten the Bulls this weekend?

The grid moves to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, taking to the roads around Melbourne’s Albert Park, at the Albert Park Circuit. As the track is not a permanent fixture, the surface can be quite slick as the weekend begins with practices on Friday, and takes on more rubber by the time the Grand Prix rolls around.

Turn 1 is the toughest turn to navigate, as drivers come off the longest straight of the course into a difficult right-hand turn. According to this analysis from AlphaTauri, drivers endure negative deceleration of around 5.2 Gs when making that turn.

It all gets underway this week. Here is how to watch, and what to watch for. You will note that this is one of the races on the calendar this year that will be tough for those of you in the Eastern time zone, including yours truly.

How To Watch (all times Eastern):

Practice 1 - Thursday March 30 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Thursday March 30 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Practice 2 - Friday March 31 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/WatchESPN

- Friday March 31 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN2/WatchESPN F1 Show - Friday March 31 - 3:00 a.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN

- Friday March 31 - 3:00 a.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN Practice 3 - Friday March 31 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Friday March 31 - 9:25 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Qualifying - Saturday April 1 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN/WatchESPN

- Saturday April 1 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN/WatchESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook - Saturday April 1 - 2:30 a.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN

Saturday April 1 - 2:30 a.m. - ESPN3/WatchESPN Grand Prix Sunday (Pre-race Show) - Saturday April 1 - 11:30 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Saturday April 1 - 11:30 p.m. - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race - Sunday April 2 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN

- Sunday April 2 - 12:55 a.m. - ESPN/ESPN Deportes/WatchESPN Grand Prix Race (Replay) - Sunday March 5 - 7:00 p.m. - ESPNNEWS/WatchESPN

What to Watch:

Here are some of the major storylines heading into the Australian Grand Prix.