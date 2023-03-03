C.J. Stroud says Justin Fields ‘ain’t no damn running back’ during NFL Draft Combine

The intrigue surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft starts at the top, with the decision facing the Chicago Bears. Do they trade out of the first spot and build around incumbent starter Justin Fields, or do they stay put and perhaps draft a quarterback?

Perhaps another Ohio State passer in C.J. Stroud?

But during Stroud’s media session on Friday at the NFL Draft Combine, it was clear that Fields has a huge supporter in Stroud, his former Buckeyes teammate. Stroud was asked about Fields, and what he saw from his fellow Ohio State quarterback this past season with the Bears. “I was proud of him,” Stroud said to the media on Friday morning. “There’s so many times when you get knocked down, but I feel like a true man’s character is when you get knocked down, you get back up. And he’s gotten up every time and he’s stepped up to the plate and he hasn’t blamed nobody, he hasn’t pointed no fingers or anything. That just shows you what type of man he is and what type of family he comes from.”

Then Stroud made what might be the most passionate defense of Fields we have seen in recent days.

“You get hit so many times in the face and you have to make plays using your feet. And he ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock. I’m gonna stand up for my brother every time, and he’s gonna do great things in his career and I’m excited to play with him.”

Related Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook

Even after that answer, Stroud faced a question about potentially being drafted by Chicago. The prospect brushed off that question like it was another Georgia pass rusher in the College Football Playoff: “I mean, no, I don’t want to go there,” Stroud said. “That’s his team. I can do my thing. I can go build my legacy. Me and him are brothers for life.”

Chicago general manager is the person charged with eventually making that decision. But if he were to listen to one of the top quarterbacks in this class, his course is clear.

Build around the guy that can sling that rock.